Abu Dhabi Institute of Technological Innovation Introduces UAE’s First Post-quantum Cryptography Library

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) of Abu Dhabi, announced today that the Cryptography Research Center, CRC) has launched the first Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) software library in the UAE.

The library will advance the cryptography and security capabilities of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and all of the UAE. Emirati and international researchers from the Cryptography Research Center, one of the first seven specialized research centers of the Institute of Technological Innovation, have developed a PQC library, a software library written in the general-purpose programming language C that is compatible with a wide variety of computer architectures and operating systems. A corresponding implementation based on hardware programmable gate array (FPGA) has also been developed. The library, designed to prevent attack by quantum computers, has already been integrated into several secure communication products.

The library is a collection of algorithms that protect confidential information and data. With more quantum computers, classical cryptographic algorithms (in particular, public keys / asymmetric algorithms) are no longer sufficient to ensure the security of data storage and digital communication. To address the demand for a high level of security that cannot be compromised even by sophisticated quantum computers, cryptographers are now dedicated to developing PQC algorithms.

The Cryptography Research Center employs and collaborates with scientists in multiple fields of cryptography, such as post-quantum cryptography, hardware-based cryptography, simple cryptography, cryptanalysis, cryptographic protocols, and multi-cloud schemes, among others. The Center is also one of the few global centers that brings together theoretical and applied cryptographers in a research-oriented environment. Cryptographers collaborate on pioneering research projects that lead to groundbreaking results.

Regarding the announcement, His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), noted: “The UAE is now in the same league of countries that possess advanced digital data security capabilities. Our researchers have worked hard to make this revolutionary project a reality. To keep up with the world’s increasing level of sophistication in terms of To data, systems and network security, we are currently involved in many more such projects for the future. Our researchers are shaping the building blocks of advanced cryptography and cryptanalytic solutions that enable confidentiality, integrity, authentication, recognition and superior data privacy “.

Dr Najwa Aaraj, Chief Researcher at the Cryptography Research Center, stated: “Quantum computing capabilities are a potential threat to data security. This fact underscores the importance of the launch of the UAE’s first post-quantum crypto library. to protect against quantum computer attacks. The first version of the library has already been integrated into several secure communication products with advanced cryptographic protocols. This library serves as the basis for any security application or product currently under development that integrates the functionality of public key cryptography. We will continue to develop the PQC library through the addition of more schemas. “

The Institute for Technological Innovation is a pioneering global research and development center focusing on applied research and new age technological capabilities. The institute has seven initial research centers dedicated to quantum research, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy, and secure systems. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners around the world, the institute connects an intellectual community and contributes to building the research and development ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. The institute reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global center for innovation and contributes to expanding the development of a knowledge-based economy.

