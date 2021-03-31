“Absurd”: 7-year-old boy arrested for “rape” in New York



New York State Police (NYSP).

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A 7-year-old boy was charged with rape in Brasher Falls, a town in upstate New York near the Canadian border..

The minor was arrested by state police on March 23, in connection with an incident that occurred on Thanksgiving Day 2020, the local station WWNY, an affiliate of CBS, reported yesterday.

He was charged with rape in the third degree and then released, awaiting trial in Family Court. He was not identified and no further details of the alleged sexual assault were revealed.

Anthony Martone, a Queens (NYC) attorney who handles juvenile defense cases, told the station that the case is “absurd”. “Instinctively, it shouldn’t happen that a 7-year-old, I don’t think you can’t even realize what you’re doing” at that age. “They would have to prove that he actually physically committed this act, which seems almost impossible to me.”

Martone reportedly said the boy appears to be being charged as a juvenile delinquent, but a pending bill in Albany would raise the age threshold for that charge from 7 to 12 years.