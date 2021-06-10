ABSTRACT-Recovery in the US labor market is gaining strength; inflation accelerates

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Jun 10 (.) – The number of Americans filing new requests for jobless relief fell last week to nearly 15-month lows, while consumer prices rose solidly in May as damage relief from the pandemic to the economy continues to drive domestic demand.

The rebound in the COVID-19-induced recession is also being driven by massive fiscal stimulus and historically low interest rates, straining supply chains as firms scramble for labor and raw materials.

Rising prices for used cars and trucks accounted for about a third of the rise in consumer inflation reported by the Labor Department on Thursday. The global shortage of semiconductors has undermined motor vehicle production.

The recovery of the labor market and accelerating inflation will have no impact on monetary policy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly stated that higher inflation will be transitory.

Initial claims for unemployment assistance fell by 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted rate of 376,000 in the week to June 5, the lowest figure since mid-March 2020 when the first wave of infections swept across the country, causing the closure of non-essential businesses. Experts consulted by . estimated 370,000 requests.

Orders have decreased for six consecutive weeks. Layoffs are falling, and employers compete for labor while millions of unemployed are still at home with problems of not knowing who to leave their children with, generous unemployment benefits and fear of the virus, even though vaccines are widely available.

In another report released Thursday, the Labor Department said its consumer price index rose 0.6% last month after rising 0.8% in April, the biggest rise since June 2009. There were also increases in food prices.

Continue reading the story

In the 12 months to May, the CPI accelerated by 5.0%, its biggest year-on-year increase since August 2008, and following a 4.2% increase in April. The forecast was for a monthly rise of 0.4% in May for the CPI, with a year-on-year jump of 4.7%.

The jump in inflation partly reflected the departure from the calculation of the weak readings from last spring. These so-called base effects are expected to stabilize in June.

PRESSURES GROW

The underlying pressures on prices are also growing: excluding volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.7% after soaring 0.9% in April.

The core CPI was driven by a 7.3% rise in used car and truck prices, following a 10.0% increase in April. In the 12 months to May, the indicator shot up 3.8%, the highest increase since June 1992.

Inflation could also be fueled by employers raising wages to compete for the fewest workers, even as employment remains 7.6 million jobs below its peak in February 2020. There is a record 9.3 million unfilled jobs. Wages increased 0.5% in May, with strong increases in the leisure and hospitality sector.

The Fed slashed its overnight benchmark interest rate to nearly zero last year and is pumping money into the economy through monthly bond purchases. The central bank has signaled that it could tolerate higher inflation for some time to make up for years when it ran below 2%, a flexible average.

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, excluding volatile food and energy components, rose 3.1% in April, the biggest rise since July 1992.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)