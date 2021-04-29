ABSTRACT-Fed remains the course despite acknowledging that the recovery has “strengthened”

By Howard Schneider, Jonnelle Marte and Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON, Apr 28 (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday improved its view of the US recovery and progress in the fight against the coronavirus, but said it was still too early and there were still too many unemployed people to consider a reduction of support provided to the economy during the crisis.

“This is not yet the time” to start discussing any policy change, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference following the release of a unanimous monetary policy statement, in which the US central bank maintained interest rates near zero and his monthly bond purchases at $ 120 billion.

“We are 8.5 million jobs down from February 2020,” Powell said. “We are very far from our objectives […] It’s going to take some time. “

While inflation is set to rise, Powell said the next price hikes will almost certainly be temporary in nature, not presenting the kind of lingering problem that would force the Fed to start raising interest rates earlier than expected.

As things stand, the central bank wants to maintain a flexible policy for the foreseeable future, even as it sees that the recovery is gaining pace and that the risks of the pandemic begin to wane.

“As vaccination progresses and there is strong policy support, economic activity and employment indicators have strengthened,” the US central bank said in a unanimous political statement at the end of a two-day meeting.

However, “the trajectory of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including advances in vaccination,” the Fed said. “The current public health crisis continues to weigh on the economy and risks to the economic outlook persist.”

Comments on the virus reflected a slightly less negative view than the Fed’s description in March, when it said the health crisis “poses considerable risks to the economic outlook.”

Despite the recovery of the economy, the Fed repeated the guidance it has used since December for what needs to happen before it considers the possibility of withdrawing the crisis-support measures taken at the beginning of the pandemic.

This includes a “substantial additional advance” toward your inflation and employment targets before reducing your monthly bond purchases.

ONE LITTLE STEP

Along with the better assessment of the economy, analysts noted that the statement suggested at least one small step by the Fed towards the beginning of a discussion on when to wean the US economy from crisis support programs.

“This is a step towards a stronger economic environment that could justify reducing bond purchases and an eventual rate hike,” said Steven Violin, portfolio manager at FL Putnam Investment Management.

Job growth has accelerated and the Fed expects inflation to rise to its 2% target over time, allowing the central bank to cut its $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases and eventually raise the rate of interbank interest from the current level close to zero.

But even that first step of reducing bond purchases is likely to come in a few months, and the Fed gave no indication that there is any rush.

The economy has still not recovered the 8 million jobs lost due to the health crisis that forced the closure of entire industries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Vaccination has contributed to expectations for rapid economic growth this year, but the Fed acknowledged that it will depend on continued progress in managing the pandemic.

