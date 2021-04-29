ABSTRACT-European major oil companies leave behind the regrets of the pandemic

By Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, Apr 29 (Reuters) – Europe’s top energy companies benefited from a surge in oil prices to report large increases in first-quarter earnings on Thursday, leaving behind the worst of fuel-driven demand slump. for the pandemic. Last year’s collapse in demand forced BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Equinor to cut dividends and preserve cash as they tried to transform themselves into companies that can thrive in a low-carbon world.

Now that benchmark oil prices are rebounding from an April 2020 low of $ 16 a barrel to about $ 67 this month, most companies managed to push earnings above pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

BP’s first-quarter profit of $ 2.6 billion exceeded $ 2.4 billion for the same period in 2019 and was more than 200% higher than in 2020.

France’s Total reported overall earnings of $ 3 billion in the first three months of 2021, 69% more than last year and 9% more than the first quarter of 2019.

Norway’s Equinor, for its part, made a first-quarter profit of $ 5.5 billion, also surpassing its prepandemic profit of $ 4.2 billion.

Shell’s first-quarter profit was up 13% from last year to $ 3.2 billion, though it was down from $ 5.3 billion in 2019.

However, despite the earnings recovery, payouts were still below pre-pandemic levels, with the exception of Total, which kept its dividends stable throughout the pandemic.

“Dividends (from Total) are flat, but the buyback issue will come up now given the leverage (debt-to-equity ratio) of less than 20%,” analysts at Bernstein said.

While Shell increased its dividend twice in the last six months, the 17.35 cents it paid per share in the first quarter was below the 47 cents paid before the pandemic.

Continue reading the story

Shell, which will increase its dividend by 4% next year, plans to buy back shares once its debt falls to $ 65 billion, something Barclays and Bernstein see possible this year.

Equinor also raised its payout to 15 cents a share, but it was also lower than the 26 cents per share in 2019.

“The suggestion is that capital is being preserved to allow for an acceleration of investment in new energy,” Citi said.

BP’s first quarter dividend of 3.8 cents a share was about half what it paid in 2019. However, it is beginning to buy back shares, a trend that analysts expect will increase in the third quarter.

“BP should be able to buy back at least $ 10 billion between 2021 and 2025,” Jefferies analysts said.

The Spanish Repsol registered an increase of 5.4% in its adjusted net profit for the first quarter, to 471 million euros, although it was 24% lower than the results of the first three months of 2019.

In November, it decided to cut its 2021 and 2022 cash payments to € 0.60 from € 1 per share, but said the paper buybacks could drive returns above € 1 per share by 2025.

(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Isla Binnie and Benjamin Mallet; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)