When we have to make an investment decision we have big doubts about different alternatives. From a large group of funds, we usually find a small select group that meets our demands for one reason or another and, from there, it is very difficult to choose.

If we select those that have consistently achieved returns above their benchmarks, Perhaps we would like to be able to take a small part of each of these funds by combining them in ways that adapt to changing market situations.

Solventis SGIIC He understood this need from investors and has put it into practice with his investment fund. Solventis Apolo Absolute Return, created in January 2017. Framed in the VDOS category of Absolute return manages to place itself in positive territory so far this year, with a 1.07% return.

Portfolio composition

Starting from the premise that the best investment funds are the ones that have consistently achieved returns above their benchmarks, this fund aims to benefit from these profitability differentials between fund and index.

To achieve this, its portfolio is made up of 8-10 best investment funds of European equities, including the equivalent in futures sold on the index. In such a way that, if the index rises and the funds rise more, the profitability of the Solventis fund if it is positive, whereas if, on the contrary, the index falls but the group of funds falls less than the index, the return is also positive.

It is a fund of alternative investment market neutral (long / short equity) which aims to obtain positive returns in any market environment. To achieve this, invest (long position) in the strategies of those managers who are able to beat the indexes benchmark consistently, on which the fund implements a contrary position in organized market index futures (short position), trying to capture that positive difference in behavior between active and passive management.

The selection of strategies and, therefore, managers, is made not only based on the experience of each manager, but taking into account the market context. There are managers who do better in bear markets while others do better in bull markets. Many managers have a bias towards certain sectors, either because they like them better or because they are simply more comfortable investing in them, and all of this is taken into account when selecting investments for the Solventis Apolo Absolute Return.

The fund management team draws on the experience of the external selection manager, Pilar Cañabate, that determines which are the funds that are going to compose at each moment. Pilar comes from the Solventis group and has been a fund selector and portfolio manager since February 2017.

Graduated in Finance and Accounting from the University of Zaragoza, she has a Master’s in Financial Markets from the Pompeu Fabra University and the title of European Financial Advisor (EFA). He currently collaborates with the BSM-Universidad Pompeu Fabra.

Selection strategy

To select the funds to include in the fund portfolio, be part of the universe of European equity funds And, on this, a first filter is made with an internally designed quantitative tool that allows them to discriminate according to the characteristics they seek. For it. Different variables and ratios apply to different terms, obtaining a first classification of the funds.

The next step is a fundamental analysis to understand and know well the management team of each fund, its investment process, its decision-making, its strengths and weaknesses. It supposes maintain a dialogue with the management team, seek coherence in the investment process and understand its positioning and alignment of interests. All this with the necessary transparency and service from the manager.

Among its major positions, stand out Novo Nordisk (1.49%) Sartorius Stedim Biotech (1.36%) Nestle (1.33%) SAP (1.29%) and Teleperformance (1.08%). By funds, the highest weights are in the Groupama Avenir Euro (16.87%), the DPAM Equity Europe (15.44%), the MFS European Value (14.60%) and the Fidelity European Dynamic Growth (14.23%).

The story of Solventis Apolo Absolute Return returns It places it among the best in its category, in the first quintile, during 2020, beating the index of its category in 2018. Due to accumulated returns, it is also positioned in the first quintile at 3 and 6 months.

As for its volatility, at three years it registers a reduced figure of 4.09 percent, which places it among the best in its category for this concept, in the fifth quintile. In the last annual period, its volatility data of 5.36% places it in the second best group in its category, in quintile four, with a Sharpe ratio of -0.15% and a tracking error, with respect to the index of its category, of 6.42%.

It has assets under management of 12 million euros, requiring a minimum initial contribution of 1 share to subscribe this fund, whose latest net asset value data is 9.64 euros. It taxes its participants with a fixed commission of 0.95% and 0.07% deposit, in addition to a variable commission of 5% on positive annual results of the fund.

Umbrella in front of the Covid

The fund has proven to be an excellent portfolio stabilizer for navigating the current sea of ​​volatility. Unfortunately the Covid-19 crisis is not over and having an asset in the portfolio that de-correlates with interest rates and stock markets and that contributes positive profitability, makes perfect sense as a strategy.

In the opinion of the management team, the horizon is uncertain and we live in a situation unknown to everyone, so we must be prudent and selective as for changes in the portfolio is concerned. During the falls they have seen opportunities in large and solid companies and in sectors that are still developing, but also in cyclical companies forgotten in this part of the cycle and that, in the medium term, will be able to show the strength of their business and balance.

Based on these considerations, his vision for European equities going forward is to adapt and not ‘fall in love’ with a specific sector or value, but to seek a balance between different businesses, which provide the portfolio with a defensive side in the falls and a potential for revaluation in the rises.

*** Paula Mercado is Director of Analysis at VDOS.

