Absolute loyalty granted to Chiquis Rivera, Johnny López and their sisters

The Rivera family seems to be experiencing its worst moment. The family is divided after an audit will be carried out on Rosie rivera who was the executor of Jenni’s fortune, “La Diosa de la Banda”, as well as the CEO of the company in which the entire economic environment of the family was controlled. Now everything is under the reins of Jacqie, sister of Chiquis Rivera, Michael, Johnny and Jenicka.

In the midst of all this drama, Chiquis Rivera worries about keeping her brothers together, reminding them of the teachings that her mother left them in life. At his words, the brothers are faithful and loyal to the young singer, who had been identified by many as the orchestrator of the auditorium. However, Juan Rivera in an interview with Gossip No Like made it clear that she could not be behind all this, since Jenni took her out of her will at the last moment, that is, Chiquis Rivera has no inheritance, only her brothers were the benefited.

Beyond money, it has been Chiquis’s words that have shown that Johnny López and his sisters are faithful and loyal to her first and foremost:

“Again, we may not have it all together, but together we have it all.” “I know that life has been difficult and many people have disappointed you, but you can be sure of the love and passion that my heart feels for each one of you. For as long as I can remember, her well-being has been a priority in my life, and it will continue to be… because I care, because it is my duty as her older sister, and because that is the promise I made to Mom.“.

Chiquis adds: “I know that Mom is not here with us, but I know that she is guiding us and wants the best for us. We will be fine, whatever happens ”.

“This is how we were built and this is how we will remain #FirmeYSinTemor! Don’t let other people’s opinion of you, especially those who don’t really know you, or who haven’t cared enough over the last 9 years to simply ask, “How are you? did you eat today? “Affect their heart or change the direction of the mission that you set out to conquer.”

“We may not have mom or dad here, but, They have a sister who is willing to do ANYTHING to make sure her heart, mind, and soul are always right. Forever! It doesn’t matter what or who! I endorse them“.

Through this publication, the singer has made her brothers and her audience see the commitment she has acquired with her brothers and with her mother and she is not willing to break it: “And if I don’t know a path, I will discover it just as she did. I teach. That is my promise to you ”.

“You are my heroes. With everything you’ve been through, you might have been lost souls, but instead you have grown into adults that I admire. They are stronger and wiser than many people I know, and I am proud to say that I helped raise them. Everything will be fine. I know. Simply because when they do things with good intentions, God always supports them. #WithGodTodoSinElNada“.

With this text, Chiquis also wanted to remind her siblings of the words that their mothers used to dedicate to them: “You’re MY goddamn kids!”

He also dedicated a few words to Jenni Rivera: “Mom, the plan we had is still working and I know that you are helping me and guiding me from where you are. Thanks! I see it and feel it daily. You are my rock, and now the wind under MY wings. I miss you so much“.

Jacquie, Michael, Johnny and Jenicka They reacted by confirming their love for Chiquis Rivera and thanking the support she has always given them:

“I love you very much. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you. You’ve kept me sane all these years. I have not had my biological parents here physically, but I have had YOU and it has been enough to keep me going. Especially when other people haven’t even taken the time to call or text me to see how I am emotionally, mentally, or physically. When no one has been there, the first person who was there was you and that’s what mattered to me. You know it. I know. She knows it. God knows. I love you with every fiber of my being ”.

Jacqie Rivera, the new executor of the family, also answered and remains firm and allied to her brothers: “I love you so much! God is in control. He sees our whole lives and says what is good! ”.

