Absent in England National Team: Greenwood injured and Lingard could leave | National teams

Unpopular concerns and decisions are the bread and butter of national coaches and Gareth Southgate, England’s big boss, is no exception.

The DT has started with the discards this Tuesday and Manchester United has been his first stop.

The club reported that Mason Greenwood, one of the promises of English football, will not be available for Euro 2020 due to injury. The player had been included in the provisional list of 33 players, of which six more players will have to be eliminated to leave the group at 26.

Meanwhile, it is said that another discard is a regular in the calls, none other than Jesse Lingard. The attacker, on loan from United to West Ham, is in his prime and already played for England in their most recent three games in March. However, the coach prefers Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, present and future of the British team.

Ollie Watkins, Brighton’s Ben White and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse were also ruled out, as was an Everton player, James and Mina’s teammate, who seemed fixed: Ben Godfrey.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was another one of those discarded.