Abrines: “Basketball made a ball for me, but I managed to get out”

Álex Abrines returned to Barça in the summer of 2019 And, in his second season at Barça, he is finally being an important player. Hand in hand with Jasikevicius he is once again finding his best version. The forward attends AS at the Palau Blaugrana a few days after traveling to the Final Four to face Armani Milan. He has regained his smile in Barcelona and is looking to win a Euroleague after 11 years of drought of the azulgrana team.

How do you see the team before traveling to Cologne?

We are motivated, really looking forward to the first game. Qualifying for the Final Four after seven years has taken a load off our shoulders. We will try to win it.

Are you the favorites?

I see all the very strong rivals. We are the four who have deserved to be in the Final Four, some of whom qualified faster than us. Any of the four can win.

“Qualifying for the Final Four after 7 years has taken a load off our shoulders”

And the Armani Milan?

We will have to do things very well. We know how to do it, we did it here at home and on his track. It will be a very demanding, very physical match. They have a lot of quality and a lot of offensive talent.

Did you expect such a close tie against Zenit?

We knew it would be tough. Maybe we were not mentally prepared for what Zenit demanded. We sinned in the first game and we did not close the series before. In the end they are Euroleague playoffs. They did a very good job. We already know Xavi Pascual. He prepared the games very well, annulled the shooters and raised a zone defense that surprised us. We were annulled, especially in the fourth game of the series in Saint Petersburg.

Was it more of Zenit’s merit or his demerit?

They played their cards and we weren’t very fine either. We weighed the pressure or the nerves of wanting to do everything. We know that we have talent and that any of us can win a game, anyone can score 20 points on this team. It was necessary to try to win more as a team. We understood and corrected it.

“Any of us can score 20 points. You have to win more as a team.”

Are you happy at Barcelona?

Yes, I’m happy. He knew he would have more opportunities and minutes this year. After everything that happened to me, I hadn’t played for a long time. Little by little I was improving, feeling better and now I think I am at my best.

Why did you decide to make it public that you suffered from depression and anxiety?

It was quite a process. First I decided to make it public and then I prepared it so that it would not be misunderstood. I mostly did it to help people. I could have said that I have been through depression and anxiety and that’s it. And no, we made a video to try to help some people who were going through the same situation that I had suffered.

Did anxiety block your talent?

Yes … it’s a bit of that. But not the talent, but the desire. In the end you feel that every day you have less desire to play. And when you have less, you earn your talent or your performance goes down. In the end everything becomes a ball from which it is very difficult to get out; but luckily I did.

How is Pau Gasol?

Better every time. After not playing for so long, he lacked physique. Pau is a nice, funny and professional guy. It helps us a lot on and off the track. He sees things that others do not see.

And in summer to the Games …

If only. I will do my best to be. If there are no injuries and the coach is counting on me, it will be a great honor to participate. Hopefully a medal is achieved. We have done it in the past and we can do it again.