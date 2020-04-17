The Brazilian Packaging Association, in partnership with Hub Incríveis and Felsberg Advogados, will hold, next Thursday (23), the webinar “Essential Services, Environmental Conditions and Reverse Logistics”. According to Fabrício Soler, partner in the Environmental and Sustainability areas at Felsberg Advogados, speaker at the event, the intention is to have an open chat on the subject. “We are going to talk about environmental obligations at this time when we are experiencing the covid-19 crisis”, he explains.

According to Soler, the objective is to make everyone understand the concept of essential services, how the environmental agencies have dealt with the conditions and technical requirements at the time of the coronavirus pandemic and the impact on the structuring of reverse logistics systems.

Soler operates in sectoral agreements, reverse logistics, shared responsibility, PPP and concessions in the area of ​​urban cleaning and solid waste management. He holds a master’s degree in Environmental Law from PUC, an Executive MBA in Infrastructure from FGV and a specialist in Environmental Management and Energy Sector Business from USP. He is also a professor and consultant for the World Bank and the National Confederation of Industry in solid waste projects and organizer of the Waste Code.

Service:

Event – Essential services, environmental constraints and reverse logistics

Date – 4/23

Hours – 9 am to 10:15 am

Registration – https://lnkd.in/drp2uJx

About Felsberg Advogados

Felsberg Advogados is a pioneer Brazilian full-service law firm in several areas of law. In a constantly changing world, the firm is recognized for combining experience, tradition and excellence with efficiency, agility and focus, resulting in the delivery of innovative solutions to its clients.

Felsberg Advogados believes that the combination of individual and joint values, associated with the tradition acquired over five decades of services, results in a broad and comprehensive view capable of meeting the current and future legal requirements of all its clients – of large groups to recent startups.

Respect for diversity is also reflected in its values. In addition to worrying about selecting and retaining the best professionals, it is among a select list of companies that offers opportunities regardless of sex, color, social class, sexual or religious orientation. Considering employees, lawyers and partners, today the percentage of women in the office reaches 57%.

Website: http://www.felsberg.com.br

