Abraham Calero, the artist who has dared to ‘lock up’ the emeritus king Juan Carlos I

Image of the ‘post-up’ photograph of Abraham Calero on a street in Palma de Mallorca. (Photo: Abraham Calero)

The summer of 2020, a pandemic apart, was the one that ended up collapsing the figure of King Juan Carlos I. After a month of July in which scandals such as the AVE commissions to Mecca, the transfers of 65 million dollars to Corinna, or his connection to Panamanian societies, the monarch ended up leaving Spain.

Since then, there have been many requests for Juan Carlos I to appear in court in order to provide explanations. But so far it has not happened.

His situation already reached Valencian urban art by the hand of graffiti artist J. Warx last summer. Now, he has done it again thanks to the Madrid-based artist based in Palma Abraham Calero.

This photographer and marine scientist pasted on May 9 on Can Pisà street in Palma de Mallorca a printed photograph of the monarch behind the bars of a bricked-up window. “It is symbolic language. It is simply a photo of the king stuck on the street and it is the context that gives it value ”, says Calero, who at 45 years of age has practically been linked to the world of photography since he was a child.

What he has sought is to make the population reflect that the problem is not what has happened but everything that is happening afterwards: “That lack of transparency and courage to say this has been done, but we are going to defend with the papers necessary to demonstrate that this is clean and well ”.

The postmarked stamp of King Juan Carlos I placed in Palma de Mallorca.

For this reason, he points out that Spanish society needs justice to show that it is the same for everyone and that the crown has nothing to hide. “Spain no longer needs to face the dialogue of monarchy or republic, but it does need to face the need for a clean monarchy in which to trust and feel proud. It’s a wake-up call ”, he explains and …

