MIAMI – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its forecast for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday, noting that it could be above average.

Experts predict that around 13 and 19 storms could form, of which six to 10 would be hurricanes and of these at least three to six would be major hurricanes (categories 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or more) .

“NOAA’s analysis of the current weather conditions reveals that conditions are in place for an active season in the Atlantic this year,” said Neil Jacobs, head of NOAA.

There is a 60% chance that the season is above average, NOAA said in a conference call on Thursday. Also, there is a 30% chance that the season is average, and 10% that it is below average.

“As Americans focus on their health and safety during the reopening of the country, it is very important that we remember to take the necessary precautions for the upcoming hurricane season,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in the call.

As it has been happening for years, the first storm of 2020 formed before the official start of the cyclonic season in the Atlantic basin, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

This is the case of Tropical Storm Arthur, which formed off the Florida coast on May 16 and recently downgraded to post-tropical before setting off far off the East Coast of the United States.

In April Dr. Philip Klotzbach of the Colorado State University Department of Atmospheric Sciences released his institution’s forecast and said that this year we could see at least 16 named storms of which at least eight could become hurricanes and the four of them would be of great category.

