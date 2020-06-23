At last we are already in this so-called “new normal” where we must get used to walking with the mask on the streets while listening to music of all available styles on our mp3s, and this time I am giving several listeners to the new album from the Poles “Above Aurora”, which was released on June 6 by the Pagan Records label, entitled “The Shrine Of Deterioration”.

Above Aurora is a Black / Doom Metal group from Poznan, formed in 2015, which debuted with their first full length “Onwards Desolation” in 2016, followed by the Ep “Path To Ruin” in 2018. The band It consists of the guitarist, bassist and vocalist who responds to the name of V., the drummer named O. and bassist D.

They visited our country last 2019 supporting MGLA.

“The Shrine Of Deterioration” has been recorded on the Left Hand Sound in Poznan itself, leaving the mixing and mastering part to Haldor Grunberg. The graphic design of the booklet is the work of Kontamination Design.

The album is made up of six songs that start with the instrumental “Blurred” Luminosity “of almost 5 minutes long to create the necessary atmosphere to receive the song” Virus “, where that sound of Polish black metal mixed with atmosphere of the doom, and the voice of the heartbreaking and dark singer.

This is followed by “Barren Lore”, an intense opening song with fast guitar riffs and a pounding and constant drums, alternating with melodic parts on the guitar, in a strong contrast of rhythms and sound.

“Celestial Monarch” is the second longest song on the album, just over 7 minutes long, it is a half tempo directed by the melodious guitar that the other instruments accompany, to pick up speed halfway through the song in a frantic way, but without losing the sweetness in the main melody, being alone to finish.

The fifth song is “Precarious Foundations”, another cut with a black part and another very marked doom, including a bass solo for a sonic change with which we could divide the song into two parts.

And we close the album with “Splinters”, the longest song with 8 minutes duration, which starts in a crushing way with guitar riffs and drum beats, while the voice follows a slower rhythm, but it slows down to half to embrace the doom and ending with a slow rhythm with a recited voice leaving strength to the sound of the guitar.

We are before a continuation in the discography of Above Aurora, with depressing themes, changes of rhythm and dark melodies that collaborate in creating a sinister atmosphere with each theme.

