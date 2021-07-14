About twenty journalists arrested in Cuba after covering the protests informatively

Protests in Cuba. (Photo: REUTERS)

The ABC correspondent in Cuba, Camila Acosta, was arrested this Monday when she left her home in Havana to carry out a personal procedure and will be prosecuted for “crimes against the security of the State” as reported by the media itself, after It will be advanced by Cubanet, digital for which it also works. Along with her, a score of journalists have also been arrested, including Iris Mariño, from Camagüey, and Orelvis Cabrera, from Matanzas, as ABC has learned.

Hours before the arrest took place, the journalist had been covering the protests that are taking place in the Cuban capital against the Díaz-Canel government.

Acosta had blocked access to the Internet and the messaging application ‘WhatsApp’ since the last hour of Sunday, a reason that “justified”, according to ABC, that he did not respond to messages and calls.

“If the Cuban regime does not reconsider, or the world forces them to reconsider, the blood will flow, because the Cuban people have shouted loudly that they lost their fear,” Acosta wrote in his last message on the social network Twitter. “It is time to pressure them to leave power. If we give in now, we will have many more years of dictatorship, “the correspondent added.

The arrest has already been condemned by the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, who through Twitter has demanded his release. Casado also condemned the armed assault by the Maduro Police in Caracas on the house of Juan Guaidó, interim president of Venezuela.

The deputy secretary of Communication of the PP, Pablo Montesinos, and the deputy secretary general and spokesperson of Cs, Edmundo Bal, also sent a message through Twitter.

