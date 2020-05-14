MADRID, May 14 (EUROPA PRESS) –

At least twenty guerrillas and two leaders of the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) have died this Thursday in an operation carried out by the Colombian Army in the department of Bolívar, in the north of the country.

The operation, which was carried out during the early hours of Wednesday to Thursday against the Darío Ramírez Castro Front, has resulted in the death of ‘Mocho Tierra’, one of the country’s most wanted ELN commanders.

“In development of joint and coordinated operations, carried out in the last hours in the department of Bolívar, units of the Colombian Military Forces, in coordination with the National Police and with the support of the Attorney General, killed alias ‘Mocho Tierra’ “Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo has asserted in a statement.

As indicated, the operation was carried out “thanks to information from the Army Intelligence, which allowed the camp to be located in an area located in the La Cachaza village, in the municipality of Montecristo, in southern Bolívar.

Carlos Feliz, Secretary of the Interior of Bolívar, has confirmed the operation and has indicated that with it, the Army seeks to “tell the public that it is providing security, public order and peace.”

Thus, Feliz has pointed out that “citizens must continue to surround their public forces and the Government in order to have peaceful territories, return to prosperity and development.”

The Government had offered 630 million dollars (584 million euros) for information that would allow the capture of ‘Mocho Tierra’, whose operations focused especially on Antioquia and was considered a “high value target” for the Colombian Armed Forces.

According to the Government, he was linked to the plan and execution of terrorist actions against the civilian population and the armed forces in the departments of Antioquia and Bolívar, and he currently had three fronts of the ELN under his command.

The guerrilla “was in charge of collecting the finances derived from drug trafficking and the illicit exploitation of mining sites in the region,” said Trujillo, who had an open cause for terrorism.