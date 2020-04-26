Without receiving an official match since February 29, the Paulo Machado de Carvalho Stadium, known as Pacaembu for its location, completes 80 years of its inauguration tomorrow even more active than before. After all, its structure was transformed into a hospital to help fight the new coronavirus pandemic and save lives.

It was the first field hospital to start operating in São Paulo, the epicenter of the disease in the country. The construction of the 6,300m² infrastructure took 12 days, having been delivered on April 1st, when the Social Health Organization Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brazilian Hospital Albert Einstein, took over the unit and installation of the hospital structure and equipment, carried out the cleaning and provided training to employees.

Designed to serve only low and medium complexity patients, transferred from other health facilities in the capital, the temporary hospital has 200 beds, with oxygen available to everyone, in addition to stabilization and reception rooms for family members, with a structure to perform diagnosis by imaging and blood and urine tests.

“Pacaembu is a place where a lot of people went to cry, with sadness or joy, for their football team. It is iconic for São Paulo, a postcard. And now it is more important, given the population in this pandemic”, said the mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas.

The “game” against the virus is the most important in a history of glories by the octogenarian Pacaembu, a stadium that was born and built its trajectory as one of the symbols of the city. The architecture, with traces of Art Deco, which included in its original design the acoustic shell, later replaced by the toboggan, is still considered one of the most beautiful of Brazilian stadiums, despite the construction and inauguration of several others in recent years.

“It is the stadium where you are closest to the field. Close enough to see the game and far enough to observe the whole field,” says journalist José Maria de Aquino.

In addition to becoming a field hospital, 2020 is marked in the history of Pacaembu for having passed into the hands of the private sector. Allegra Pacaembu took over the management for the next 35 years. In this first, three games were played: the decision of the São Paulo Cup, a match for Palmeiras and a classic between the club alviverde and Santos.

The administrator took over the stadium, the pool, the tennis courts, the parking lot and the multisport gym. The Football Museum, which operates under the stands, and Charles Miller Square are still managed by the municipality. The refurbishment of the complex, which includes the demolition of the toboggan, is expected to begin in mid-2021.

In this context, its use as a field hospital seems to have come to confirm the concept of the population’s heritage right when it was transferred to the private sector. “We never imagined that we would live in a moment like this, as a citizen or businessman”, says Eduardo Barella, president of the concessionaire that manages it.

He points, however, to the historical weight of the moment when he assumed the management of the stadium. “It is another beautiful chapter, which will be marked in its history. It will pass and Pacaembu will continue to tell important cases of the city. It is the place where everyone has a history and an affective relationship. This will make it even more beautiful. , as a brand “, he evaluates.

The opinion is shared by Muricy Ramalho, who worked at the stadium as a player and coach and attended the stands as a fan. “It’s everybody’s stadium. It’s funny that all the fans and teams like to play there. It represents the city of São Paulo. I loved it,” he says. “For the history of Pacaembu to be complete, this social part was missing, helping to save lives.”

HISTORY

Inaugurated on April 27, 1940, Pacaembu was the scene of remarkable moments in the city and its clubs. He experienced deeds that exceeded São Paulo’s territorial limits. The day after it opened, it received the first games, the victory of Palestra Itália (today Palmeiras) by 6 to 2 over Coritiba and Corinthians’ triumph, 4 to 2, against Atlético-MG. Two years later, it would have its largest audience, the unimaginable 71,281 fans, to see the 3 to 3 of São Paulo, by Leônidas da Silva, with Corinthians.

In 1950, Pacaembu hosted six World Cup games. It was also at the stadium that Santos de Pelé showed the talent of the biggest squad in Brazilian football, leading the King to be the greatest scorer in the history of the stadium, with 115 goals.

In the current decade, Pacaembu was the stage for the conquest of the title of Libertadores by the two São Paulo alvinegros. In 2011, Santos, from Neymar, beat Peñarol in the decision; the following year it was the turn of Corinthians to be champion in the stadium, against Boca Juniors.

