About to turn 50, Adamari López surprises with her transformation

Adamari López does not give up … The television presenter continues to put effort into her transformation and the results have been noticed, making herself look more beautiful and above all, feeling healthier, stronger and full of energy.

In his social networks he shared the following image of his before and after and commented: “Friday of celebration and share these photos in which I can notice the physical change since I joined @ww and I follow my green plan in my #myWWplus app ! Happy, full and focused on moving forward with all of you! #WWAmbassador #WellnessThatWorks #ww ”.