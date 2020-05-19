The financial problems plaguing Vasco have led to a new internal crisis at the club. This Tuesday, teachers at Colégio Vasco da Gama (an institution located in São Januário) announced, in an open letter, that they will not deliver school supplies for the next two months due to the salary delays with which they live. The information was released by UOL.

‘In our teaching team we have teachers who are unable to produce school content’, says an excerpt from the school teachers’ open letter (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

The professionals said that they will complete five months without receiving salaries, which causes them to suffer from scarcity of resources during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. According to the document, there are teachers who were unable to pay Internet bills at their homes. Episodes of people who started working in informal jobs to supplement their respective incomes were also reported.

The teachers explained that they could not be unaware of the situation caused by the delay in salary.

“Taking into account that some teachers are unable to produce and post the content on the scheduled date and that all of us are almost five months behind on salaries, we cannot, therefore, remain unaware of all these problems. In solidarity, mainly, with the members from Vasco da Gama College who are facing great difficulties due to the lack of payment, all of us, teachers, decided to stop posting school content until we received a position and / or a definition about our situation “, says an excerpt.

The material for this two-month period was scheduled to be delivered this Wednesday. Professionals say the decision “has no political bias”. Colégio Vasco da Gama had students like Philippe Coutinho, Allan Kardec and Alex Teixeira as students. Currently, striker Talles Magno is studying there.

READ THE LETTER IN FULL



To Vasco da Gama College,

This week we will all complete five months of overdue wages. Until then, even with all the financial difficulties, we, as teachers, never stopped doing our work. In the current situation, while the pandemic of the new coronavirus affects and frightens the whole world, especially our country, we remain firm in our duties, despite the aforementioned lack of wages.

The scenario we live in is very fragile. In our teaching team, we have teachers who are unable to produce school content, due to the inability to pay tuition from the internet and the consequent lack of resources to continue with the work. Others, to survive the crisis, are working informally, trying to put food and dignity on the table at home, and in addition to putting their lives at risk, they end up running out of time to produce school content.

Many other examples of problems currently faced by teachers at our school could be highlighted, given the lack of payment and facing the world pandemic crisis, however, as far as possible, we continue to fight against the adversities to reach our students.

Bearing in mind that some teachers are unable to produce and post the content on the scheduled date and that all of us are almost five months behind on salaries, we cannot, therefore, remain unaware of all these problems. In solidarity, mainly, with the members of Colégio Vasco da Gama who are facing great difficulties due to the lack of payment, all of us, teachers, decided to stop posting school content until we received a position and / or a definition about our situation.

We also reinforce that our position has no political bias, as it is a measure of solidarity between the class of teachers and other employees of Colégio Vasco da Gama, who are in need. Thus, we will continue to be united, as a team, at all times, seeking the common good.

Best regards,

Vasco da Gama College Teachers

