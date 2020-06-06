More than thirty children, children of “essential” workers of a Guatemalan Mayan community based in Lake Worth, Florida (USA), have tested positive for COVID-19, the organization that provided the tests informed Efe. .

According to Daniel Morgan, case manager of The Guatemalan-Maya Center (Centro Maya Guatemalteco), located about 60 miles (95 km) north of Miami, children show different symptoms that are more difficult to detect than in children. Adults.

“They were the most vulnerable because of the way of life that many of these families are forced to have in the United States and in this state,” said Morgan.

The origin of that community dates back to the 1980s when many agricultural workers settled in the area.

“They came out of a genocide in Guatemala and came here, and then it was already a place where your people were, with a climate similar to that of Central America,” said the spokesman.

President Donald Trump declared workers in agriculture and providing food during the pandemic “essential”, many of whom are undocumented.

Mayan families in Lake Worth also work in construction, as gardeners and in fishing, according to the activist.

“You are seeing 20% ​​of infections in this community, they are places with many people in a house. They are small two-room houses and the adults do not have medical insurance, “said the activist.

The Guatemalan Maya Center, “a non-profit organization serving uprooted children and families in Palm Beach County for more than 30 years,” according to its website, has organized three rounds of coronavirus testing since May 5. past.

These tests have been conducted on the grounds of religious centers in the area and the most recent, last Saturday, took place at Harold Grimes Field Park, facilitated by the Lake Worth City Council.

With the main help of the Lab24 laboratory, to date 955 tests have been carried out on the Mayan population in the area, of which 181 have tested positive and, of these, 36 correspond to children, almost 20%.

“We had an idea of ​​this virus, but in February and March we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Morgan, a young American of Mexican origin who hails from Tucson, Arizona.

“Before, with the Zika (virus) we were already afraid due to lack of access to information,” he said.

The decision to take the children for the tests was not made until the second round.

The activist pointed out that “if the children were not born in the United States, they also do not have access to health services.”

VOLUNTARY TRANSLATORS

Morgan does not have specific figures on how many Guatemalan families who speak different Mayan languages ​​live in Lake Worth, but indicated that “about 20,000 Guatemalans live in Palm Beach,” a county in southeast Florida that is the third with the highest number of COVID cases. -19 throughout Florida.

“Many Salvadoran and Mexican immigrants speak Spanish, but the indigenous people of Guatemala, the majority in the north of that country, speak their Mayan language,” Morgan noted.

“In the Palm Beach school district they report between four and five Mayan languages, such as Akateko, Mam, Popti and K’iche,” said Morgan.

To summon them to tests for the coronavirus, the center, which will do the fourth round this Saturday, uses volunteer translators.

These families “try to live as well as possible, but the system now does not give them the most basic. We have to recognize that people here are part of the community, this pandemic should demonstrate this, “he said.