Yacht Club Games It is one of the companies that managed to launch their first game thanks to a Kickstarter project, and since then it has not stopped growing. However, it was not until the end of 2019 that the development of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove has been completed, and now they are already working on other projects related to the shovel knight, but also on some totally new ones (not yet revealed). Thus, as announced by one of the managers of the company, at this time have received some offers from some large companies to sell, but they have not accepted them because there is still no point in accepting them.

Yacht Club Games will remain independent as long as it makes sense to be

It has been through Reddit that David D’Angelo, one of the top managers of Yacht Club Games, has revealed that they have received some proposals from large companies to become part of them, but that they have rejected them, since who prefer to have control of the company in order to make the kind of games they do:

We would not object if it made perfect sense for our situation. But for now, we prefer to be in control of how we run the company and make the kind of games we want.

See also

In this way, it is clear that Yacht Club Games will only become part of another company when the time is right, so for now, it will continue to be a completely independent studio, as it has been since it was founded and since they launched their crowdfunding campaign to finance their first game of the knight of the shovel, with which they became known as one of the most influential independent companies in the world of video games. And you, have you already played the 5 campaigns included in Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove?

Source

Related