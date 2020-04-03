About half of working Americans report some type of loss of income that affects them or a member of their household due to the coronavirus pandemicLow-income people and those without college degrees are the most likely to have lost a job, according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Public Affairs Research Center.

60% of Americans now say the national economy is “poor”, an alarming change compared to the 67% that described it as “good” in January. The peak of pessimism has followed a stock market crash and company closings across the country as regular economic activity has been halted in an attempt to limit the number of COVID-19 deaths to hundreds of thousands in millions place.

Loss of income includes wage cuts, unpaid time off and hours cut, as well as the actual loss of jobsSince 23% of the adults who had a job when the outbreak started say that they or a member of their household have since been fired. A third of those living in households with incomes less than $ 50,000 a year say they or a family member has lost their job.

“It’s terrible and it’s going to get worse”said Bill Ardren, 75, a retired vice president of the Minnesota Community College. “The stock market is down. Unemployment has risen. Stores are closing. I don’t see any bright light on the economy right now. ”

Samantha Lafitte, The 30-year-old from Moody, Texas was fired from her job as a nurse at a gastroenterology clinic. She will still receive some salary in the next two weeks, which means she and her husband have some time before the pressures mount. “But in three weeks, they won’t pay me anything,” said Lafitte, mother of two boys, ages 11 and 2. “This is financial pressure.”

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the pocket of millions of Americans, as well as its general pessimism about the economy, the survey found that Majorities still trust their personal finances -as well as in the handling of the economy by President Donald Trump-.

“We are in a rut on the road right now,” he said. Chip McEwen, 64, who worked in financial services and drives a chartered bus on her semi-retirement in Montgomery, Alabama. “If COVID-19 wasn’t here, we’d be rocking and rolling.”

62% of those surveyed say that their financial situation is good, just a little less than 67% in January. However, people are also more likely to believe that their financial situation will improve than it will worsen, 39% to 19%. Even so, the percentage that expects a worsening of their personal finances situation rises slightly from 12% in January.

Opinions about the economy continue to be shaped by political beliefs. Negative views have increased among Republicans, from 10% who rated the poor economy in January, to 35% today. Now there are overwhelming opinions among Democrats, from 47% in January to 81% now.

The outbreak interrupted a cruise that Ardren was taking with his wife, causing them to disembark early in Australia. A critic of the president, Ardren said that his experience abroad led him to believe that Trump put the world at risk by failing to crack down before the outbreak. “People in Australia ask what is going on in the US and how are we doing all these stupid things,” he said.

However, most Americans are still confident in Trump’s economic leadership. The president received 56% approval in the economy, significantly higher than his overall approval rating of 43%.

Ross Turner, a 75-year-old surveyor and engineer from Spanish Fork, Utah, thinks the president has done “pretty well” in dealing with the economy and keeping the public informed. He leans to vote for the president in November, after not supporting him in 2016. “The idea of ​​having a daily briefing means that they are trying to be transparent about things,” Turner said.

Nick Macrina, 29, was fired last month from his job as a server at El Cortijo in Burlington, Vermont. They have told him that work should return in May. The additional unemployment benefits should help you continue studying to be an herbal clinician. But a lot will depend on how long the recession lasts. “It is helpful that we at least get some support. But is it enough? It is difficult to say, “he concluded.