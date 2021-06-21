About forty young Ibero-American musicians will arrive in Spain through the ‘Encuentros’ project

MADRID, June 18 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Secretary of State for International Cooperation, the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB) and the High Commissioner against Child Poverty have sponsored, together with the Dudamel Foundation, stay in Spain until June 30, forty young musicians from Ibero-American countries for the ‘Encuentros’ project.

‘Encounters’ is an initiative of comprehensive training and transformative coexistence aimed at young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. The Dudamel Foundation, by the Venezuelan-Hispanic conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the spanish actress Maria Valverde, launched this initiative ten years ago.

The Foundation brings together students from the Americas and Spain to work with high-level teachers or mentors in the ‘Orquesta del Encuentro’, defined by maestro Gustavo Dudamel as a “world-class star” formation.

Gustavo Dudamel will lead the workshops and concerts for two weeks with additional modules and master classes led by a teaching staff of musicians from the world’s leading orchestras, such as the Venezuelan violinist Alejandro Carreño or the lead cellist Johan Stern, among others.

These tutors will provide the young artists of the Dudamel Foundation with musical training and leadership before going on a cultural tour that will take them, with a repertoire by Schoenberg and Tchaikovsky, to the auditoriums of Oviedo, Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canarias on the next 26 days. , June 27 and 28 respectively.

In addition, next Monday the 21st, celebrations of the Day of Music, in room 12 that houses Las Meninas of the Prado National Museum, there will be a recorded production where the young Encounter Orchestra will perform under the baton of Dudamel ‘Transfigured Night’ , by Arnold Schoenberg, a work based on the homonymous poem by Richard Dehmel that “speaks of the triumph of hope over darkness.”