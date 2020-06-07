Florida coronavirus cases reached 63,938 on Sunday after 1,180 new positives and 12 additional deaths were reported in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

A total of 6,491 new cases have been reported in the last five days, a significant increase over previous weeks.

Miami-Dade now has 19,547 cases and Broward 7,804. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 2,700 people have already died from COVID-19.

In addition, Palm Beach County has 7,230 positive cases and Monroe 111. A total of 10,942 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that they are all hospitalized at this time.

In the center of the state, Hillsborough County records 2,748 cases and Orange has 2,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the southwest, Lee County registers 2,289 positives and Collier County 2,039.

Reopening in progress

Since last week, the entire state has been in Phase One B of the reopening, although some areas are more advanced than others because COVID-19 hit them less harshly.

The reopening of beaches in Miami-Dade was planned for June 1, but it was delayed due to episodes of violence.

The eventual reopening will be made with various restrictions, among which are not going in groups of more than 10 people, maintaining social distance, and not using the beach to stay for long hours sunbathing. Beach. The use that will be allowed is for walking, swimming or exercising.

Churches reopen for masses

The Catholic Church took a first step toward mistrust by announcing the Archdiocese of Miami that Masses open to the public resumed beginning May 26 in Miami-Dade and Broward.

As economic impact payments continue to be sent successfully, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that some payments are sent on a prepaid debit card. Debit cards arrive in a plain “Money Network Cardholder Services” envelope.

Unemployment hits hard

In the field of employment there is no good news. The Democratic minority in the Florida Senate, which like the Lower House is controlled by the Republican Party, reports daily on the number of unemployed who are still waiting to collect the subsidy to support themselves while they are out of work.

As of Wednesday, they were 909,048, according to that source.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) claims to have processed 1.07 million verified applications and paid $ 3.6 million in unemployment benefits.

They are mostly in Miami-Dade and Orange counties, the latter where the Orlando theme parks are, which are still closed due to the pandemic.

Florida is one of the states with the shortest and smallest unemployment benefit ($ 275 a week for up to six weeks).

But to top it all, the process of requesting it is complicated and the web enabled to make online requests during the pandemic has been a disaster, with constant failures and interruptions to the point that Governor Ron DeSantis ordered an investigation.

Some of the unemployed have sued the state, but so far there have been no court rulings.

“Floridians desperately waiting for unemployment deserve answers,” Terrie Rizzo, president of the Florida Democratic Party, said Thursday.

Rizzo criticized that in the first cabinet meeting in almost four months, DeSantis did not include the crisis in the unemployment process, among other issues related to the pandemic.

The so-called “Household Pulse Survey”, an initiative of the US Census Bureau. To find out weekly how the pandemic affects American households, it shows that 49.6% of Florida adults have had the experience that some of their household members have lost income due to unemployment since last March 13 .

In addition, 13.7% of adults have suffered from insufficient or sometimes insufficient food in their homes in the last seven days and 40.9% delayed receiving health care due to the pandemic in the last four days. weeks.