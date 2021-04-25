About 50 immigrants manage to enter Ceuta by swimming around the border maritime breakwater of Tarajal

The Security Forces have registered this Sunday the day of greatest irregular migratory pressure to swim over Ceuta in months due to the surroundings of the Tarajal border maritime breakwater, an area through which “at least fifty” Moroccan citizens have gained access to the autonomous city equipped with wetsuits and fins.

Police sources have estimated at “at least twenty” the number of immigrants of Moroccan nationality who have managed to reach the beaches closest to Morocco in the south bay of the Spanish city North African throughout the morning, still with a storm of the east.

The number of arrivals has increased from the early afternoon, when the east wind began to subside and a more moderate southwestern climate began to predominate, at which point they jumped into the water. “more than 30” people heading for Ceuta.

The Spanish Security Forces perceive less control from the Moroccan authorities on irregular entries into Ceuta since mid-March.

During the second fortnight of this month the first attempt at massive group jump of the border perimeter of the autonomous city since the declaration of the first state of alarm due to the Covid-19 pandemic, led by about 150 migrants, none of whom managed to access Ceuta.

The autonomous government maintains a warehouse enabled to quarantine for between 10 and 14 days people who enter Ceuta irregularly. Until the beginning of this week they were housed 60 people, nine of them minors, a number that will double with the incursions registered this weekend.