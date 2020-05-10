Beirut, May 10 . .- The Syrian insurgent factions launched on Sunday one of the most violent attacks since the start of a ceasefire on March 6 against the Army in the Hama region, in northwestern Syria, that left thirty people dead in the government ranks.

A Syrian military source, who asked not to be identified, told Efe that the attacks began last night and continued throughout the day and that the insurgent factions managed to seize three areas that were previously in the hands of troops loyal to the president, Bachar al Asad, in the Sahl al Ghab area.

The source indicated that 29 Syrian Army personnel died and seven are missing, while troops are continuing the fighting to try to regain lost positions.

For its part, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted that the attack was launched by the jihadist group Hurras al Din (Guardians of Religion) and raised the death toll among Syrian troops to 32, in addition to 13 extremists.

The NGO, whose headquarters are in the United Kingdom but which has a wide network of collaborators on the ground, said that this is the most violent attack since the start of the ceasefire agreed by Turkey, the defender of the Syrian opposition, and Russia. , ally of the Government of Al Asad.

Hurras al Din is considered the new branch of Al Qaeda in Syria and had not abided by the Russian-Turkish pact in that region and, according to a report published by the UN Security Council last January, the jihadist organization has between 3,500 and 5,000 fighters, half of them foreign terrorists.

Based on the pact, signed in March, Turkey and Russia have carried out joint patrols in Idlib, which continue to this day despite the fact that Ankara has reduced its military presence in Syria due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceasefire decreed in and around the Idlib region halted a government offensive that began in late April 2019 and has caused more than 1,500 deaths and nearly a million displaced people, according to UN figures.

With the cessation of hostilities, 141,000 people have returned to their homes in western Aleppo and southern Idlib, as reported by the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for Syria on May 8.

The Syrian Civil Defense, a rescue body known as the “white helmets”, has urged the population to return to their homes and leave the overcrowded and unhealthy displaced persons camps to avoid getting coronavirus.

Idlib is Syria’s last opposition stronghold and part of the province is controlled by the Levant Liberation Agency, a group of factions created around the ex-Syrian al-Qaeda affiliate.

.