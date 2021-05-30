About 200 students kidnapped from a school in Nigeria

About 200 students from an Islamic school in Tegina, in west-central Nigeria, were kidnapped in an attack by armed individuals this Sunday, according to the Nigerian newspaper Punch, quoted by Europa Press. One person died and another was seriously injured by the attackers’ shots.

The attacked school is in the Rafi area, in the Nigerian state of Niger, and the assault took place at around 4.30 p.m., a local resident told Punch.

Provincial Government Secretary Ahmed Matane confirmed the attack, but could not specify the number of students abducted. “Yes, there has been an attack on the Koranic school, but we do not yet have the exact number of students who have been kidnapped. We are in contact with the families in the area to determine how many children have been kidnapped,” he explained.

Another state spokesman pointed out that “those who cannot cross the wooded area will be released” and confirmed two people wounded by firearms in the attack.

The state police also confirmed the attack through a spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun. “On May 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. armed bandits on motorcycles invaded the town of Tegina, Rafi, shooting indiscriminately and they kidnapped a yet to be determined number of children from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina, “he said.

More than 800 students retained since December

At the moment it is unknown which group is behind the attack on the school amid an increase in these types of incidents that has led to closure of educational centers in several states of the African country.

The attacks in Nigeria, previously focused on the northeast of the country – where Boko Haram and its spinoff, Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) operate – have spread in recent months to other areas in the north and northwest, blowing up the alarms for the possible expansion of these terrorist and criminal networks seeking to obtain lucrative ransoms. More than 800 students have been retained since December.

This Sunday’s kidnapping took place a day after 14 students were released from the University of Greenfield, in Kaduna, a state located in the northwest of the country and neighboring the state of Niger, after having been kidnapped since April, reports Efe.

The United Nations has lamented the siege suffered by students in the region, since it recently produced, for example, the kidnapping of about 280 girls in the state of Zamfara -already liberated-, in the northwest of the country, while in December more than 300 children were also kidnapped.

On April 14 they were fulfilled seven years since the kidnapping by the armed group Boko Haram of 300 girls in northern Nigeria. The attack shook the world and raised waves of outrage calling for the girls’ release. Most of the girls escaped or were later released, but more than a hundred remain captive.