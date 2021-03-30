About 200 people took to the streets of Minneapolis after the start of the trial for Floyd’s death

15 minutes. About 200 people demonstrated this Monday in Minneapolis after the first day of the trial against the former police officer, Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering the African American, George Floyd, by asphyxia a year ago. They asked that justice punish him.

“We have to end white supremacy in the United States (USA). The whole world and the rest of the country are watching“So exclaimed one of the organizers of the demonstration, led by the social movement Black Lives Matter (Black lives matter).

The protest, which lasted an hour, walked the streets around the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, the epicenter a year ago of the largest racial protests in decades in the United States and where the initial deliberations of the trial against Chauvin began.

The protesters chanted slogans against police violence and the judicial system in the US. “No Justice No Peace, Prosecute de Police” (Without justice there is no peace, prosecute the Police) and “Chauvin Guilty” (Chauvin guilty), were some of the messages.

“Everything but innocent”

The reaction in the streets of Minneapolis came after the images that shook the country were revived on the first day of the process: the alleged murder of Floyd at the hands of Chauvin. They broadcast the full video of his death, which lasts more than 9 minutes.

In addition, during the opening day of this Monday, one of the prosecutors, Jerry W. Blackwell, addressed the 12 members of the jury and announced that his goal is to prove that Chauvin is “anything but innocent”. In his view, he must be convicted of the alleged murder of Floyd, on May 25, 2020.

The process against Chauvin has attracted great media expectation. Floyd’s death sparked the outbreak of massive racial protests across the country, putting the government of Donald Trump on the ropes.