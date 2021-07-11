About 20, Galilea Montijo wears a flirty little ruffled skirt

As of 20, Galilea Montijo wears a flirty little ruffled skirt | Instagram

When it comes to conquering, Galilea Montijo is one of the specialists in doing it in combination with her choice of flirty garments that show some of her greatest attractions, her toned legs wore wholesale with a skirt of ruffles and a tight blouse of various shades.

Wrapped in a flirty ruffled skirt, Galilea Montijo looked sophisticated and very youthful, the outfit undoubtedly reduced her age making her look like a whole 20-year-old girl

A pink ruffled miniskirt with buttons at the front that fell from her waist was the piece with which “Today’s driver“shows how to look jovial and fresh at 48 years old.

“Gali“She went further in her outfit and gave the original touch by combining it with a tight blouse with a multicolored print with long sleeves and a turtleneck that made the perfect duo along with her flowing and wavy hair.

The miniskirt allowed another of her outstanding features to enhance the whole outfit by showing her slender legs thanks to pointe shoes that shared the same hue with the skirt, pink fiucsa. thus giving the effect of longer legs.

The compliments were immediate in the publication of Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who a few weeks ago made her debut in her factory as a businesswoman by opening a new store in which family, friends and colleagues from the morning accompanied her in a very special moment.

Wow, wrote @marisolglzc

Barbie, committed Galilea’s colleague on the show, Andrea Escalona, ​​followed by some hearts.

BEAUTIFUL, wrote @aldorendon

Oleeeee! wrote @sofiavillalobos

For their part, other media figures such as Marjorie de Souza, Sharis Cid and Yanet García also reacted to the publication of the presenter who added 84,702 likes.

The celebrities dedicated emojis of faces and hearts thus giving their approval to the look of the new owner of the clothing store “Latingal boutique”.

As is well known, the “television actress” debuted in her new facet as an entrepreneur by opening a physical store for the fashion business she had run for some time.

Together with her partner Claudia Troyo, the interpreter of novels such as “The biggest prize”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, “The Hidden Truth”, as well as a collaborator in series such as “Marry me, my love “, La Montijo inaugurated a few weeks ago the beginning of a great dream.

The former “Tv girl” who ventured as a model before gaining popularity in the entertainment industry was enthusiastic and moved to tears at being able to materialize one of her greatest wishes,

Montijo Torres, 48 ​​years old, showed everyone that there is no age to meet the goals and in particular this has great significance since by sharing his impressions in the morning he shared with his colleagues the special bond he has had with clothing from very early on. little thanks to her grandmother, back in her native Guadalajara.

In several of his appearances, the wife of the businessman and politician, Fernando Reina Iglesias, shows some of the proposals that are exhibited in his now new establishment which is already open to the public.

Now all her followers will be able to visit the new store of the beloved presenter Pequeños Gigantes. For some years now, she has distinguished herself by looking elegant and sophisticated.

What is the address of Latingal boutique?

Latingal boutique is located in the emblematic Mundo E mall which is located in Ciudad Satélite, at number 1007, Perif. Blvd. Manuel Ávila Camacho, Hab Jardines de Santa Mónica, 54055 Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mex.