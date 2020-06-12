Coronavirus deaths (Covid-19) so far 15,944 and the confirmed cases reached 133,974 throughout the national territory, according to Health authorities.

With these figures, the country registers 587 deaths and 4,790 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Download Forbes Mexico print edition for free

According to the latest data, there are 55,700 suspected cases and 191,465 negative cases in the national territory.

Since the pandemic started and until the last report 381,139 people have been studied in the country.

The peak of Covid-19 infections in the country would be recorded next, while the epidemic would remain in some areas in October and a possible second wave would be recorded towards the end of the year, predicted the Mexican undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.

“We started in February, we will finish in October and we could say that in the middle of June we will be in the middle of the set of epidemic curves ”, the official told the . Agency.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed

The person in charge of leading the fight against the disease in the country explained that in a nation as large as Mexico the epidemic is segmented by territory, so that no single peak of cases can be established, although he calculated that “an intermediate point would be middle of June ”.

In this sense, he explained that cities such as Tijuana and Baja California already show a decrease in the number of infections, while others like Monterrey are still on the rise and it could declare the end of the epidemic in the middle of October.

López-Gatell explained that the pandemic “has become so long thanks to the government’s mitigation measures”, which has prevented “a sudden number of cases from arriving.”