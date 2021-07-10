About 15 !, Andrea Legarreta looks in mini near 50 | Instagram

Really beautiful and about 15! That was how the beautiful Andrea Legarreta bragged on social networks and during the Hoy Program. The popular television host did not miss the opportunity to show off how good she looks in a flirty mini being close to 50 years old.

As is well known by many of his followers, it will be next June 12 that Andrea Legarreta Martinez it will reach “the fifth floor”, as some say, but it does not appear its age at all and this set makes it more than evident.

Like a young girl, the wife of Erik rubin she wore a black skirt and top with some yellow lines, which gave light and more joviality to her style. Andrea complemented her outfit with her characteristic wavy hair and a simple smile, posing “like she doesn’t realize it.”

There were two photographs that the host of the Hoy Program shared on her official Instagram account and in which she looks really youthful, in addition to highlighting one of her greatest attributes with her mini, her beautiful legs.

Andrea Legarreta knows that she has some of the most beautiful legs on Mexican television and that is why her outfits are often minis, dresses or shorts, which she looks really good at.

In addition to having beautiful legs, the actress also knows how to make the most of them, as she has revealed on her social networks that she knows perfectly how to pose and position the camera to show them off even more and make them look longer.

Legarreta says she is very proud of who she is and what she looks like and this is more than clear with her recent publications that she complements with the hashtag “almost 50”, highlighting her next age at all times. Age is just a number!.