In the midst of the chaotic processes that are triggered by proton strikes taking place in the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), a particle has appeared that seems to decay in a peculiar way.

All eyes are on Mesons B, a type of particle made up of two quarks. Given the repeated indications of their anomalous behavior, the physicists of the LHCb experiment have spent years analyzing the rare collisions in which these mesons occur in the hope of inferring from them the existence of some new particle or physical phenomenon.

In recent work, researchers have found that several results regarding B meson decays conflict with the predictions of the standard model, the set of equations used by physicists to describe the subatomic world. Taken one by one, each of those results looks like nothing more than a statistical fluctuation that, as has happened in the past, could well fade as more data accumulates. However, their collective drift suggests that they may be the first hints of a more complete theory than the standard model.

“For the first time in my entire career, I am seeing a confluence of disintegrations pointing to the same anomaly,” says Mitesh Patel, particle physicist at the Imperial College London and member of the LHCb collaboration.

The mesons B receive that name since they contain a type b quark, one of the six varieties of quarks existing in nature. For some reason that physicists don’t understand well, the six types of quarks are classified into three broad groups, or “generations.” Each of them is more massive than the previous one and includes two quarks, one with a positive electric charge and the other with a negative charge. Higher-mass quarks disintegrate in their lighter versions, and in the process, their electrical charge almost always changes sign. Thus, when the b-quark disintegration occurs in a meson B (very massive and negatively charged), most of the time it becomes a c-type quark (medium weight and positive charge).

The LHCb collaboration tracks the few cases where this rule is not followed. For every million B meson decays, there is one in which quark b rebels and becomes an s-type quark, descending one generation but retaining its negative charge. The standard model predicts the extremely low frequency with which such disintegrations should occur and how they should develop. But, since these are very unusual processes, the possible influence of new particles or physical effects should be easily seen in them.

The new work from the LHCb collaboration analyzed some 4,500 exotic B meson decays, roughly twice as many as in a previous study published in 2015. Each of these events ends up generating four particles that strike a ring-shaped detector. By measuring the angles at which these particles were fired and comparing the results with the predictions of the standard model, the researchers found a discrepancy with respect to the expected pattern. The statistical significance of the observed abnormality is now greater than that obtained in the last analysis, and the authors argue that the new result provides a more unified picture. “Suddenly, the compatibility between different angle observables has improved a lot,” says Felix Kress, a member of the LHCb collaboration who helped make the calculations.

Statistically, the deviation in the observed angular pattern is equivalent to tossing a coin 100 times and getting 66 heads, instead of the approximately 50 heads that one would expect. For a fair currency, the probability of that happening is 1 in 1000.

However, given the gigantic number of collisions that occur at the LHC, statistical fluctuations are expected sooner or later, so a deviation from that caliber does not count as proof that something is wrong with the standard model. To do this, researchers will have to accumulate a number of disintegrations high enough to certify a deviation equivalent to 1 in 1.7 million, similar to obtaining 75 heads in 100 coin tosses. “If this result is due to new physics,” says Jure Zupan, a theoretical physicist at the University of Cincinnati, “it’s not significant enough.”

Even so, the observed pattern indicates that something does not quite fit in the decay products of B mesons belonging to the lepton family, the other large group of matter particles apart from quarks. Like these, leptons are also classified into three generations of increasing mass: the electron, the muon, and the tau particle, respectively. The standard model states that they are all identical except for their mass. Each decay of a B meson ends up producing a pair of twin leptons of any of the three types. The new work focused on the angular pattern generated in cases where two muons were produced, which are easier to detect.

On the other hand, the experiment has also recorded some of the B meson decays that end up producing an electron pair. The standard model predicts that both types of decays, in muons and in electrons, should develop in the same way. However, in 2014 the LHCb collaboration already found signs of a disproportion between the number of events that generate muons and those that end in electrons. Taken together, such abnormalities could mean that possible new physics affects not only muons, but electrons as well.

At the moment, Patel’s group is working on a new comparison of decays in muons and electrons. According to the researcher, such measurements are much “cleaner” and unambiguous than those relative to the angular pattern observed only with muons. “This is a killer of the standard model,” he says.

If anomalies in the behavior of B-mesons are confirmed, physicists have two main theories to explain them.

One possibility is that a new particle nicknamed the Z ‘boson is responsible for the abnormalities. It would carry a new force from nature, similar in some respects to weak interaction, but acting differently on electrons and muons. Furthermore, the Zʹ boson would imply the existence of an additional massive particle that, if it existed, could explain the composition of dark matter. “We are moving towards the next step, consisting not only in explaining this anomaly, but in connecting it with other problems,” says Joaquim Matias, theoretical physicist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

Another possibility is that the LHCb results are due to the existence of a new type of particle known as leptoquarks, which could transform a quark into a lepton and vice versa. Theorists have long been contemplating the existence of leptoquarks, but the idea was losing popularity as experiments ruled out the simplest models. However, the truth is that the three generations of quarks have a suspicious resemblance to the three generations of leptons, something that physicists do not understand well. In this sense, the decays of B mesons could be pointing to the existence of a relationship between both families of particles mediated by leptoquarks. “That is the dream,” admits Zupan.

While theorists consider these possibilities, the physicists in the LHCb experiment will continue to toss coins until the number of heads allows them to determine whether or not they are dealing with a trick coin; an effort that can take the rest of the decade.

In the meantime, the particle physics community will await the results of other experiments, such as Belle II in Japan, or either of the LHC’s two main detectors. Confirming or refuting the anomalies observed so far in mesons B will be a Herculean effort, but the necessary tools are available to physicists. “With four experiments that can contribute, the future is bright,” concludes Zupan.

Charlie Wood

Article translated by Research and Science with the permission of QuantaMagazine.org, an independent publication promoted by the Simons Foundation to enhance public understanding of science.

Reference: «Measurement of CP-averaged observables in the B0 → K ∗ 0μ + μ− decay»; LHCb collaboration, arXiv: 2003.04831, March 10, 2020.