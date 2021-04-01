Abkhazia to criminalize cryptocurrency mining and extend ‘temporary’ ban

Compartir

Source: Adobe / Bumble Dee

The crypto mining miseries of the de facto South Caucasus state of Abkhazia continue to deepen, and the government is ready to criminalize mining and extend a mining ban as power supplies continue to experience disruptions.

As previously reported, lawless scenes have become commonplace as large-scale miners have been driven out of the city by angry and lawless mobs, with power outages, blackouts, brownouts, and even substation fires. . Network operators have warned that despite police saying they have shut down hundreds of mining rigs, there is still too much pressure on the network.

The main problem, the police and energy providers agree, is the fact that most of the miners are so-called “domestic miners”, who operate up to ten platforms from their homes.

This has led to changes in government, with political leaders banning, then legalizing, and then banning mining again, despite long-standing plans to liberate the sector on the condition that all miners pay taxes on their income.

But according to EADaily, the government has revealed plans to hit miners with criminal charges and fines of up to nearly $ 8,000, equivalent to the average (net) take-home earnings for a year in the state.

Public officials caught up in mining will face the harshest punishments, and companies caught breaking the rules will also have to pay heavy penalties.

And according to an official decree, the government has now extended its “temporary” ban on mining, which was due to expire on June 1 this year, until at least March 31, 2022.

The country’s cabinet of ministers also confirmed that the ban on the importation of crypto mining equipment would also be maintained.

