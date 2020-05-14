Renault boss calls attention to importance of commitment

Ensures that Ricciardo’s departure does not alter the team’s objectives

The fact that Cyril Abiteboul drew attention to the importance of “unity and commitment” when confirming the departure of Daniel Ricciardo has not gone unnoticed. The words of the French manager make it clear that it has not been good at Enstone that the Australian is going to change them for McLaren.

Words are key, used correctly they can hurt and even become a deadly weapon. We get this reading if we compare Zak Brown’s speech before the departure of Carlos Sainz with that of Cyril Abiteboul on the farewell of Daniel Ricciardo.

Without a doubt, it was not the same farewell. While at McLaren they have insisted on the great value of Carlos and have wished him the best in his future with Ferrari, Abiteboul, in announcing Ricciardo’s departure, underlines the importance of values ​​such as mutual trust, unity and commitment, clearly characteristics visible in the relationship between Sainz and Brown, but that seems to shine due to their absence in that of Daniel and Cyril, according to the French manager.

“Within the unprecedented context of the 2020 season, the conversations we had with Daniel Ricciardo regarding the renewal of his contract beyond 2020 have not been successful,” Abiteboul announced in the statement issued by Renault.

Abiteboul implies that he is hurt by the lack of Ricciardo in the Renault project and by the fact that Daniel is going to change them for McLaren after the great investment they made in the pilot. Despite the fact that the pilot does not see more progress in the relationship with the rhombus brand, Abiteboul reproaches him that he does believe that they can achieve great things this 2020.

“In our sport, and especially in the current extraordinary situation, reciprocal trust, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values ​​for a manufacturing team. I am confident that the 2020 season will allow us to achieve even more together. Our ambitions and Renault DP’s strategy remain the same, “adds Abiteboul to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.