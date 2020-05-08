Think you have a lot of things to do together

Cyril Abiteboul thinks that 2019 was only the beginning of the story between Daniel Ricciardo and Renault. The head of the diamond brand highlights that the fact that last year was not ideal for the team means that both have an unfinished business that only time will tell if it continues.

The delay in the start of the season has paralyzed negotiations for 2021. One of the protagonists of the ‘silly season’ is Daniel Ricciardo, who is once again related to Ferrari. Cyril Abiteboul assures that they are already making plans regarding the contracts for next season.

“In a normal season, in May and June we started talking. It is an unusual season in a certain sense. Many things have been postponed, but we have to continue planning for the future, so that is what we are doing with Daniel and others We are not desperately seeking to resolve this issue, but we are planning, “says Abiteboul in remarks to the official Formula 1 website.

Despite Ricciardo’s validity, Abiteboul admits he is not sure what to answer the question of whether Renault wants to keep him, as it is difficult to give a verdict when the season has not yet started. What the manager does admit is that they believe that the Ricciardo-Renault relationship has still a long way to go, especially after a frustrating 2019.

“It is strange because I have to answer that question for myself and the media before we have even started our second season together. That is the difficulty. We feel that this is a trip that has much more to offer than what it offered last year. We all know that last year was a mixture of mixed feelings and different results, “he adds.

Abiteboul talks about the willingness of both parties to do better things together, but acknowledges that he is not sure if this will make both of them continue the relationship.

“We feel we can do better, so there is a shared feeling. If that leads to a contract extension, time will tell. Clearly there is a joint appetite, if I understood correctly, “says the head of Renault to finish.

