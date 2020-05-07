The French think that Renault can take a step forward

The team is focused on returning to lead the middle zone

The Covid-19 has completely disrupted the plans of Formula 1. In addition, it has affected the coffers of all the teams, although the smallest are the ones that may have the most problems for the future. Although there is a lot of talk that Renault can leave the Great Circus, Cyril Abiteboul assures that there are teams that are more exposed than they are.

The Frenchman does not believe that the fact that the regulatory revolution will come into force a year later than expected will cause any inconvenience. On the other hand, it confirms that there are teams that are going through a more delicate moment than their team.

“A year behind schedule will not make us revise our position, although the extent of the crisis, which we are still unaware of, may compel us to do so. If we get to that point, we will not be the only ones. Some teams, I will not give names, are more exposed than us“Abiteboul says in statements to the French publication of Auto Hebdo.

Abiteboul has full confidence in the possibilities of Renault in Formula 1. He is convinced that measures such as the budget ceiling will help his team to fight again to be at the top.

“The combination of the spending limit, a renewed technical regulation and a new Pact of Concord leads us to think that we have the means to become leaders if we do a good job,” he explains.

The head of the French team acknowledges that their plans have been altered, since they will have to wait one more year to fight to become one of the reference teams. However, the Parisian hopes to be able to do a good job this 2020 and in 2021 to rob McLaren of fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“The goals we imagined for 2021 have been postponed one year, which I think everyone understands. That doesn’t mean we won’t try to do a good job on the track next year. We can continue to show good performance and fight in front of the middle zone. This will be the goal for 2021 before looking at 2022, “says Abiteboul to finish.

