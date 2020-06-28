The Renault boss explains that they have restructured their staff to limit their contact

But he fears that a positive will force the team to be quarantined in the middle of the GP

Cyril Abiteboul does not have them all in the return of Formula 1. The action will begin next week in Austria, but the head of the Renault team fears that his entire operation could be compromised if a positive in Covid-19 is detected between their ranks.

The queen category has already said that the Grand Prix will go ahead even if specific positives are detected in the paddock, but Abiteboul is concerned about how that circumstance would affect the operation of his team.

Abiteboul has explained that they will ensure that the mechanics of each car do not interact with each other. They have reorganized their personnel into subgroups in order to limit contact, so that they can exercise a firewall in case of infection. But there is no zero risk.

“There is a risk that a single positive could kill an entire team, at least for as long as it takes for people to get tested, which can be 24 hours,” he told British magazine Autosport.

“If that positive is detected on Saturday morning, then you could not qualify and you could not participate in the race. We have to talk to find a balance between risk and common sense, although I understand the work that has been done between the FIA and the team”.

The head of Renault refers to what he describes as “fluid dialogue” with the Federation to prepare for return to business, with new protocols and measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is a difficult balance to find between risk and practicality. The greatest risk will be putting it into practice. We have formed a group and a subgroup, so a hypothetical positive will only affect one subgroup.”

Formula 1 will limit the number of people that each team can send to the circuits in a competition weekend to 80. Initially it was said that PCR tests would be done every other day, but this week the protocol has been changed to be every five.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard