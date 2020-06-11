The presidential candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Luis Abinader, and his wife, Raquel Arbaje, tested positive for Coronavirus after testing.

Abinader explained that after initiating actions to counteract the devastating effects of the coronavirus epidemic in the country, he began to carry out a “Solidarity Route”, covering the entire country bringing medicines, health protection material for medical personnel and citizens in general, to through the Catholic and Evangelical churches, hospitals and community organizations.

He said that because of those activities he developed health protocols that included weekly tests, Thanks to which it was detected today that he has the contagion.

Abinader said that he offered the information to the people because transparency and clarity in everything related to their performance has been their norm, as befits the political leaders.

He specified that the doctors consulted are optimistic and they have ensured a quick recovery, since he is not a risk patient and from now on he is strictly taking the appropriate treatment.

He explained that his health condition does not present any relevant additional symptoms, so he hopes in a few days he can overcome the disease that has affected thousands of Dominicans.

His presidential campaign will continue through all means, as well as that of the congressional candidates and that the leaders of the PRM and allied forces throughout the national territory and abroad will also keep the campaign active, indicates a note sent to the media.

While his wife gave the information through his twitter account in which he ensures that he feels some body aches and fever.

@luisabinader and I tested positive for covid-19. We received the test result today. I preferred that Luis said it first, slight body ache, fever and isolation to protect everyone. With the same zeal and passion. Now with more faith. Health and dignity #RDSomosTodos “, said Raquel Arbaje.