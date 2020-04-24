Before Maurício Valeixo’s departure from the Federal Police command was confirmed, there was already speculation about his replacement. One of the most highly rated is the current director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), Alexandre Ramagem. Traditionally, the choice is made by the Minister of Justice.

Interlocutors from Valeixo say that the attempt to replace him has occurred since the beginning of the year. This exchange is not related to the fight for the command of the PF that took place last year between the president and the minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro. In August, Bolsonaro tried to anticipate the departure of the superintendent of the corporation in Rio de Janeiro, but ended up retreating in the face of negative repercussions.

Valeixo met this Thursday, 23, with the 27 regional superintendents in the States and federal delegates who occupy strategic boards by videoconference. The director-general vehemently ruled out his departure being driven by political pressure and dispelled rumors that his willingness to bid farewell to the chair would be related to a reaction by Bolsonaro’s allies because of investigations that upset the Plateau.

Repercussion

A former member of Operation Lava Jato’s task force in Curitiba, Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima attacked President Bolsonaro after the news broke that the minister could leave the government. Santos Lima, who also worked with Moro in the Banestado Case, stated that Bolsonaro was never “a real supporter of the fight against corruption”. “Moro must leave. Bolsonaro is not correct, he has no say, he left the minister without any support in Congress both in measures against corruption and during the criminal episode of Intercept,” wrote the retired prosecutor.

Associations representing federal police officers also responded to the switch. “Every time, if there is speculation about exchange in the Federal Police, there is this whole problem,” said Evandir Felix Paiva, president of the National Association of Federal Police Delegates. “Unfortunately, we will live like this until we approve the mandate (for the PF chief),” he concluded.

According to Paiva, this type of problem would be less if Congress had approved projects on PF autonomy. In a note, the National Federation of Federal Police Delegates (Fenadepol) recalls that Valeixo is the third director-general of the PF in the last three years. “With each exchange or mention of substitution, an institutional crisis sets in,” says the text, citing reflexes in the fight against corruption.

The president of the National Association of Federal Criminal Experts (APCF), Marcos Camargo, said that the president cannot have “carte blanche to remove, without clear criteria, the occupiers of the functions”.

