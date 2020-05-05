Tomorrow, May 5, Henkel will host “Hairdressers United”, a worldwide charity festival with the goal of raising funds through user involvement and donations, which will bring together hairdressers during the live broadcast. Any amount collected will be given to the community, with a percentage equaled by Henkel and the Fritz Henkel Foundation, in the amount of up to 100,000 euros. The regions will also have the opportunity to indicate where the funds will go. In Brazil, one of the benefited entities will be the Instituto ABIHPEC, a civil, autonomous, non-profit association that emerged from an initiative of ABIHPEC (Brazilian Association of the Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics Industry), to carry out its social responsibility activities.

In a truly unique event, the experience unites all the professionals in the Henkel Beauty Care business unit – inspired by hair and beauty professionals at different levels and with varied experiences.

The event will be broadcast live, for 24 hours, and will count on 36 different professionals from the sector, from 19 countries – with 13 different time zones – to present a variety of content of creative inspiration. In Brazil, Schwarzkopf Professional brand ambassadors, Jean Philipe (@phjean at 5:35 pm) and Natan Correia (@natancorreia 18h15), will broadcast live through their Instagram profiles.

ABI ABIHPEC INSTITUTE

The ABIHPEC Institute is a civil, autonomous and non-profit association that emerged at the initiative of ABIHPEC (Brazilian Association of the Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics Industry) to channel the social projects sponsored by it. The ABIHPEC Institute’s mission is to engage and mobilize the personal hygiene & beauty sector, as well as Brazilian society, through initiatives that rescue individuals’ self-esteem and promote the well-being and social inclusion of all. More information www.institutoabihpec.org.br

About ABIHPEC

The Brazilian Association of the Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics Industry (ABIHPEC) is a private entity whose purpose is to represent nationally and internationally industries of all sizes in this sector, installed throughout the country, promoting and defending their legitimate interests, for through actions and instruments that contribute to its development, seeking to foster competitiveness, credibility, ethics and continuous evolution of the entire production chain. More information: www.abihpec.org.br

About Henkel Brasil

Henkel has been in Brazil for 64 years and operates in the areas of Adhesives, Sealants and Surface Treatment and Beauty Care, with leading brands such as Cascola, Loctite, Pritt and Schwarzkopf Professional. Henkel Brasil has more than 950 professionals distributed at the Itapevi and Jundiaí plants, as well as a Distribution Center in Jundiaí, a main office in Lapa and an ASK Academy located on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

