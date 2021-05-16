Abiby stomps and tempts users with a beauty box valued at 130 euros … which costs you only 30!

The novelties in the beauty universe never stop; and less now, that the new season is coming. With the imminent arrival of summer, new cosmetics to take care of our face and makeup to achieve looks as natural as they are perfect flood the windows of stores, ecommerces and, also, the feeds of our social networks to remind us that it is time to update our toiletry bag. However, even if you win we are not lacking, investing in trends entails an expense that we cannot always assume, so resigning yourself is the only option … Or subscribe, once and for all, to one of the beauty box services at home!

Among those that attract the most attention, we cannot fail to mention Abiby, known on social networks for their attractive pink boxes. This beauty service, among others, stands out for discover us products for face, hair and body valued at at least 90 euros, all of them chosen by a team of experts based on the latest trends and taking into account the seasons of the year. In addition, it has a ‘welcome box’ to try (and fall in love!) With the subscription for only 30 euros, with free shipping … and an extra product as a gift! Do you want to discover what you are going to find?

Abiby box example.Abiby

What does this first box include

Avant Skincare hand cream. This product, whose market price is 92 euros, is perfect for preventing aging in hands, nails and cuticles, since its formulation effectively restores moisture and PH levels in the skin.Emmediciotto body cream. This body cream nourishes, moisturizes and regenerates the skin thanks to the plant agents included in its formulation and which manage to provide softness and elasticity.Bloomy lip gloss. Illuminate the lips and make them shine is the objective of this Bloomy proposal composed of 85% ingredients of natural origin and enriched with castor and argan oil. Thanks to this, it softens, beautifies and protects the lips. Its creamy texture avoids being sticky.Bloomy eyeshadow. If we want to get an instant shine in our eyes, this eyeshadow is the key. Its light and creamy texture glides over the eyelid to enhance the look.Eclat Rose Facial Oil. This cosmetic, whose market price is 60 euros, regenerates the skin after the summer, since its nourishing formulation gives it a luminous and radiant appearance by avoiding cracks and dryness. It includes hyaluronic acid, natural oils and other natural ingredients that prepare our skin to receive subsequent beauty treatments.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

In 20Minutos we look for the best offers from Abiby and other stores. Prices and availability may vary after publication.