Abertis It is one step away from closing its first major growth operation since Atlantia and ACS took control of the company. This is the acquisition of Western Highway Network (RCO), one of the largest highway companies in Mexico. The operation is valued at 1,500 million euros.

The transaction will be closed, despite the crisis, at beginning of next June, once all the procedures to which it was conditioned when it was agreed in October 2019 were completed, as reported to Europa Press in sector sources.

With the purchase of this company, it will be able to enter North America, a strategic market in which it has sought to position itself for years and dampens the impact generated by the Spanish highways that they are ending their concession contract and reverting to the State. This is the case of two of them, a section of the AP-7 and AP-4, last year, and another two in 2021, another route of the AP-7 and AP-68.

As for RCO, its purchase will not finally materialize by launching a Takeover bid about the Mexican company, as originally proposed.

Under the transaction, Abertis will take a 50.01% controlling stake in the firm for $ 1.5 billion, while its partner in the transaction, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, will take another 20%.

The two partners will thus keep 70% of the Mexican company that now has Goldman Sachs and on which the fund had the ‘for sale’ sign.

However, instead of taking it through a takeover agreement agreed with Goldman, it will be addressed through the direct purchase of the shares, although Abertis and its partner will offer to buy a maximum percentage of additional capital of 6% to the other minority partners.

This is the same percentage of additional limit participation that they initially planned to take through the tender offer already discarded. The remaining 30% of RCO’s capital is held by investors and pension fund managers.

With the incorporation of RCO, Abertis will raise 9,500 kilometers of the payment route network which manages in fifteen countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

RCO manages eight highways in Mexico that total 876.5 kilometers in length and constitute one of its main payment networks, given that they form the “backbone” of the central and western region of the country, and connect the largest industrial corridor and cities from Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Will consolidate in Atlantia

The Mexican company will consolidate globally in the accounts of Abertis and, therefore, in those of Atlantia. The Benetton-controlled group has 50% of its capital plus one share in the Spanish motorway company, compared to 30% held by ACS and 20% by Hochtief.

Regarding the financing of the operation, Abertis has already indicated at the time that it will be financed through a combination of available cash and existing loans, so it does not plan to resort to additional debt.

However, the group raised the maximum volume of its bond issuance program at the beginning of the year. The company he runs José Aljaro, which is pending not to lose the ‘investment grade’, had a net debt of 22,963 million euros at the end of 2019.