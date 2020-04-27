The concessionaire asks to extend the management of the AP-7, AP-2 and C-32

The contract for these roads ended in September 2021

Abertis will demand that the Government extend the concession of the AP-7 the time equivalent to the duration of the state of alarm as compensation for the decrease in traffic registered since the coronavirus crisis began.

This circumstance affects the section of the AP-7 between Tarragona and La Jonquera, the AP-2 between Barcelona and Zaragoza and the C-32 between Barcelona and Palafolls. The concession expires in September 2021, but the Covid-19 has undermined traffic by 80% and that fully affects toll billing. The concessionaire believes that it is entitled to compensation and hence its maneuver, which has been carried out by the Ara newspaper.

Abertis accepts a government decree that states that private companies that provide a public service under concession will be entitled to compensation if they are forced to stop their activity. The concessionaire keeps tolls operating, but argues that the decrease in traffic affects its economic situation.

This occurs just a week after the company agreed to distribute the third largest dividend in its history: 875 million euros to be distributed between the ACS of Florentino Pérez and the Italian Atlantia. Half of the dividend is subject to the condition that the company does not worsen its credit rating, something they hope to avoid if the government agrees to extend the concession.

The same newspaper Ara recalls that there is a precedent for the 2008 financial crisis, when Abertis brought the State to court, arguing that the drop in traffic had cost him 3 billion euros. The case reached the Supreme Court, which avoided ruling and said it would wait for the contract to expire in 2021 before issuing its verdict.

