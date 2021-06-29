Aberrante, woman is arrested for sexually abusing her three minor children

Children are the reason for being for any mother, but that was not the way of thinking of a 28-year-old woman who was recently arrested, for allegedly having sexually abused her three minor children.

And it is that the three minors lived a true hell on the part of their mother, a woman who according to natural instinct must have protected them, but in this case was their main executioner.

And not only that, the woman, since according to the police report of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, in the south of the country, the mother of the children recorded herself having sexual relations with her children.

She sent images of abuse to her imprisoned husband

As if the abuse against minors was not enough, the woman sent the material via WhatsApp to her husband, who is held in a prison of the entity.

The events took place in the southern state of Quintana Roo, where the authorities proceeded to arrest the woman, who It was only identified by its initials: ESM

The mother is accused of the crime of rape and child pornography.

The authorities reported that the woman’s husband is being held in the Center for Social Reintegration (Cereso) of the city of Chetumal, capital of Quintana Roo.

The arrest warrant was issued by a judge after learning the facts.

Therefore, elements of the Attorney General’s Office of the state of Quintana Roo proceeded to execute the arrest warrant, and They moved to the woman’s home, located in the town of Calderitas, Municipality of Othón P. Blanco.

They find child pornography on the woman’s cell phone

When the judicial agents arrived at the woman’s home, they proceeded to arrest her and confiscate her cell phone.

According to research, the authorities found pornographic material on the smartphone of the detainee.

Among the material, images were found where the woman had sexual relations with her small children, 7, 4 and 1 year old.

While the woman was being transferred to the Public Ministry to render her preparatory statement, the three children were rescued from their homes and placed in the custody of the National System for the Integral Development of Families (DIF).

According to information from the NGO, Aldeas Infantiles SOS.

Mexico ranks first in child sexual abuse worldwide.

According to the same organization, 4 out of 10 cases, which are registered, the crime is committed by a relative or people close to the family nucleus.

