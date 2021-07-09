Aberdeen Standard Investments launches a range of climate funds

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) today announced the launch of a range of climate funds aimed at supporting the shift towards net global zero emissions. The fight against climate change it is one of the most important problems facing the world. The path to a net global zero emissions economy will present both challenges and opportunities.

These are funds classified as article 9 within the EU SFDR regulation, each of which focuses on specific aspects of the path to net zero emissions, offering investors access to investment opportunities represented by the global climate transition.

The ASI climatic range allows clients to access a series of results based on how they want to allocate their capital to drive this change:

Aberdeen Standard SICAV I – Global Climate and Environment Equity Fund

Invest in companies that are innovating and providing the solutions we need to achieve net zero emissions.

Invest in companies that will provide solutions to the most carbon-intensive sectors of the economy through a thematic framework combined with fundamental analysis.

It has a concentrated portfolio of companies that reflect our greatest conviction both in terms of financial profitability and climate impact.

It has a dynamic and experienced investment team, benefiting from the broad research base of more than 130 equity managers around the world who actively engage with corporate leadership teams on climate issues.

Aberdeen Standard SICAV I – Climate Transition Bond Fund

Invest in the main emission reducers; companies with credible and ambitious transition plans from sectors with high emissions and prominent companies from other sectors. The fund also invests in projects that address the physical impacts of climate change, as well as solution providers that support the decarbonization of other parts of the economy through their products or services. The result is a portfolio of debt issuers that mitigate the causes and adapt society to the consequences of climate change.

Take a global approach with no constraints to deliver attractive total returns and high revenues.

Invests in the global transition effort towards a low carbon economy and supports the adaptation of societies to the impacts of climate change.

The global fixed income team of more than 130 people actively manages more than € 16 billion in ESG fixed income assets.

Aberdeen Standard SICAV II – Multi- Asset Climate Opportunities Fund

Invest in climate solutions such as clean energy, electric vehicles and smart work technologies, investing in stocks, bonds and renewable infrastructure. The fund benefits from the high levels of diversification of our multi-asset approach.

It seeks to generate an attractive long-term profitability.

Invests in a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds issued by companies whose main activity is to offer products and services that allow the transition to a sustainable economy with low carbon emissions.

The fund is expected to have a market leading score within the EU Taxonomy.

Eva Cairns, Director of Climate Change Strategy at Aberdeen Standard Investments, commented: “Climate change is one of the greatest threats of our time and currently affects not only future generations, but also many countries and companies around the world. Trillions of dollars of investment are needed to tackle it. every year to transform our world into one that emits zero greenhouse gases. This transformation brings significant opportunities for investors. To have a real impact in the world, we must look to the future and invest in solution providers and companies. companies that will help make this transition to net zero emissions a reality. “

ASI’s climate range will allocate a significant part of its capital to climate solutions, that is, those that the EU Sustainable Activities Taxonomy defines as “facilitators of the climate transition”. For this reason, all three funds have a high score in the EU Taxonomy. Additionally, ASI’s unique climate scenario analysis tool, developed in collaboration with the Aberdeen Standard Research Institute, makes it easy to identify the companies that we believe will lead this time of significant transformation.

Eva Cairns added: “The focus of our analysis of climate scenarios is motivated by the conviction that a rigorous, forward-looking and transparent methodology is essential to incorporate climate risks and opportunities into our investment decision making and to try to deliver results. superior to our clients. We believe this tailored approach represents a significant advance in the field of climate scenario analysis, giving us greater confidence in the results and their applicability to real-world investing. ”

ASI has taken a proactive role in the industry’s most important climate initiatives, having expressed its commitment to the goal of net zero emissions by joining the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. More details on ASI’s commitments to the goal of “Net Zero” were released at the 2021 General Shareholders’ Meeting. and eight specific commitments on the climate that underpin our investment strategy directed to this objective.