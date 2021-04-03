Abengoa’s bankruptcy also hits the big fortunes with almost 70 Sicavs trapped in bonds and stocks

The rich also cry … for the financial bankruptcy of Abengoa. The second largest bankruptcy in the history of Spain has trapped about 70 sicavs, the favorite investment companies of the great Spanish fortunes. All of them are played through shares or bonds of the Sevillian a pinch of its assets.

Despite their very different financial muscle, the situation for the fortunes behind these sicavs is very similar to that faced by the small investors affected by Abengoa. Although their investment tentacles tend to go much further, their positions are mostly just as irrelevant in the whole of the capital stock or the creditor mass of the Sevillian.

The main consequence of this low representation is that their interests are hardly represented when drawing up the roadmap to overcome the bankruptcy process. A circumstance that minority investors grouped in Abengoa Shares they are trying to avoid at all costs by asserting their joint weight, which already rises to 16.92% according to the last update of positions sent to the supervisor when the contest had already been unleashed.

Leaders in profitability

The latest portfolio reports deposited by the sicavs in the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) already gave an account of this situation when there were still almost two months left for Abengoa to formally request bankruptcy. And is that by dint of one extension after another, the Sevillian had been lengthening the limits to execute its unsuccessful refinancing plan.

Not even some of the most profitable sicavs of the past year they escape being caught by the collapse of Abengoa. These are the cases of Modena Capital and Flocboss, which ended the turbulent 2020 of the pandemic as fourth and fifth of their kind in the ranking of revaluations. Respectively, they accumulated profits of 41.8% and 32.3% for their shareholders.

Although both levels are more than bulky when compared with examples as close to hand as the 15.5% fall accumulated by the Ibex 35 in the year, it could probably have been greater had it not been seen penalized by the financial collapse of the Sevillian infrastructure and engineering company. A blow that, without a doubt, in more modest investment portfolios would mean a much more significant loss of returns.

In the case of Modena Capital, its managers declare positions in class B shares of the company, frozen since July of last year, as well as in a bond issue of the operative subsidiary Abenewco, prudently valued at zero euros. And also operations through stock options.

As regards Flocboss, the exposure is less. The managers of this sicav chaired by the Catalan businessman Josep Lecina only report trading through derivatives. Specifically, 125,000 euros of nominal value committed through warrants on class B shares of Abengoa are documented.

The same ones that not so long ago were part of the Ibex 35 basket and later they began to be negotiated in blocks due to their very low unit price.

“Doubtful situation”

Most of these Sicavs affected by Abengoa’s financial situation have classified their positions in the company as “Investments in doubtful situation” Due to the difficulty of predicting what percentage of the investment will be able to be recovered once the company saves the bankruptcy in which it is immersed. Something that applies to both bonds and stocks whose return to the market is still impossible to predict.

This is the case, to name one, of Valdecarros 2000. The sicav already places its investments in class B shares and warrants on class A and B securities of the Sevillian company in the same block as its old bet on the defunct Gowex or that the one that still maintains in the brittle Inkemia.

Along the same lines, the last semi-annual report sent by Inversiones Carvazal to the CNMV acknowledges that “The expected recovery is low” for its position of about 6,000 euros in obligations of the company due to expire in 2024. A hard drink pending to digest for this vehicle and many others, as these debt securities are among the most common in the portfolios of the almost 70 sicavs that recognize investments in Abengoa.

EY Earrings

Those responsible for the management of these vehicles strongly indicated by the Government are very attentive to the evolution of a process that has just taken a giant step towards its resolution thanks to the designation of its bankruptcy administration. A cyclopean task that involves a mass of close to 6,000 million euros that has been entrusted to EY professionals.

The British firm has been the winner of a competitive process attended by a total of 45 candidates. A considerable number that has also meant historical record of expressions of interest for the contest of a listed company. This was explained a few days ago by the president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), an institution in charge of a screening that only presented a shortlist of possible administrators to the judge.