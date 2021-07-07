Abena Akuaba, an international queen in Mexico

Abena Akuaba Appiah (Hildeliza Lozano Garduno)

This is your first international trip as Miss Grand, what other countries will you visit?

I was in the United States and from there I flew to Ecuador but there were problems with my flight and it could not be done, so we had to accommodate everything to come to Mexico before, but then I will go to this South American country. All we did was change the order of the countries.

What was it like to return to the United States with a crown, after many told you that you would not make it?

It was incredible because I fought in many battles and now they see me upwards who many times saw me over their shoulders. Now they tell me that they are proud of me. I tell girls who dream that nothing is impossible and everything can be achieved.

What was it like competing with Mexican Angela Yuriar in Thailand?

She is amazing and beautiful. There were many malicious comments about me during the contest, inside and outside of it and especially on social media, but she always told me, “don’t listen to them, don’t read them. Don’t worry about what they say because you are special ”. Angela is a very sweet woman.

Angela is from the north of the country, near Chihuahua, and here the people are very friendly …

She is my sister for life. He was always very kind and told me that all I had to do was do my job, which I had come to Thailand, and I did. She was also top because she is beautiful, but the most important thing is that a beauty pageant is not a battle but the search for the best brand ambassador, in this case Miss Grand.