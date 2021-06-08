Abel Ruiz missed a penalty in his debut with the senior Spanish team

06/08/2021 at 10:09 PM CEST

The strange situation that Spain – Lithuania caused us this Tuesday night provided many curious data, and that is that 10 of the 11 starting footballers made their debut with the senior team in this friendly prior to the Eurocup, and any circumstance became a historical fact.

Just start Hugo Guillamón scored after three minutes of the match and became the first debutant to score in the first few minutes since March 25, 1998, when Morientes he scored after 53 seconds of the game against Sweden, according to MisterChip data.

Around half an hour into the game, a maximum penalty indicated by the French referee Willy Delajod provoked by Bryan Gil gave the opportunity to the ex-Azulgrana, now a Braga player, Abel ruiz, to score 3-0 against the Lithuanians. The Spanish striker, on the other hand, missed the penalty shot with a loose and low shot to the right of the goalkeeper that Svedkauskas guessed and saved.

Abel, still according to Misterchip, became the fourth player in history to shoot a penalty on the day of his debut with the ‘red’, and the third one who fails it.

The first was Goiburu in 1926, failed; the second, ZalduaIn 1927, he released two and scored both; and the third, also failed, was the responsibility of Javi moreno in 2001.