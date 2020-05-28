Fluminense’s successful year in 2012, with the titles of the Campeonato Carioca and the Brasileirão, went through a series of factors, which ranged from maintaining the squad to structuring the football department. However, the good work was also the result of a relationship that took three months to materialize even in the previous year: the return of Abel Braga for the second pass as coach of the club. He arrived after Muricy Ramalho’s resignation due to a turbulent first semester.

The name of the old acquaintance was the only consensus on the tricolor board at that time. However, the relationship had to wait. Abel wanted to return, but could not break the contract with Al-Jazira (UAE). The Flu, then, waited exactly 87 days for the veteran, who promised on arrival to make the supporter more and more proud to be tricolor. The start was difficult, with graffiti on the walls of Laranjeiras asking for the dismissal of the coach. But in the end, the bet paid off.

– It was a very important title for me, my first Brazilian, I keep it with great affection. It was too special, both for me and the players. Many needed that statement. We had a family there. And it was amazing for the fans, it was the fourth championship. And practically a sequence from two years before, when he had also been champion. It was very remarkable. And the most important: in a very deserved way – praised Abel, in an interview with THROW!.

Fluminense ended up the Brazilian champion three rounds in advance, after beating Palmeiras 3-2 away from home. The base of the team was still that of 2010, with defenders Gum and Leandro Euzébio, left-back Carlinhos, midfielder Diguinho, midfielder Deco and striker Fred. However, the team had other important names, such as goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri, midfielder Edinho, midfielder Thiago Neves and striker Wellignton Nem.

For Abel, one of the most striking episodes of that campaign was a 3-2 loss to Atlético-MG, in the 32nd round, at Independência. On the occasion, Leonardo Silva already scored in extra time and left the Minas team alive in the title dispute. Flu ended the championship as a leader with 77 points, five more than Galo himself, runner-up. There were 22 wins, 11 draws and five losses. With 61 goals scored and 33 conceded.

– This campaign had an extremely remarkable post-game moment against Atlético-MG, at Independência, when we conceded a goal at 48 and lost 3-2. Still on the field, Deco gave a statement to a TV saying that, ‘despite the defeat, we are convinced that we will be champions.’ In an hour of difficulty for us, after the team played well, fought for the victory against a great team and ended up losing in the last move, those words served as a great psychological doping, gave us a lot of confidence. From there we took off – he recalled.

This Sunday, the tricolor fan will be able to remember the title game. TV Globo broadcasts, at 16h, the match between Fluminense and Palmeiras, which took place on November 11, 2012, in Prudentão, in São Paulo, and was valid for the 35th round. The victory by 3 to 2, with two goals from Fred and one from Maurício Ramos, against, gave Flu the fourth title with three rounds in advance.

