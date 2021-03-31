Abel Award for two pioneers who united mathematics and computer science

The theoretical computational science (TCS, for its acronym in English) studies the power and challenges of computing through two sub-disciplines: the design of algorithms, to solve computational problems; and computational complexity, which shows the inherent limitations to the efficiency of these algorithms.

Discrete structures, such as graphs, strings, and permutations, are fundamental to TCS, which is thus closely related to mathematics. Both fields are mutually beneficial. The applications, concepts, and techniques of the former have opened new investigations and solved important open problems in pure and applied mathematics.

In this context, the Hungarian mathematician László Lovász (Budapest, 1948) and the Israeli Avi wigderson (Haifa, 1956), who have led these developments in recent decades, are the winners of the Abel Award of this year, considered the ‘Nobel of mathematics’.

László Lovász and Avi Wigderson receive this ‘Nobel Prize in Mathematics’ for their foundational contributions to theoretical computational science and discrete mathematics, and for their prominent role in shaping these as central fields of modern mathematics

The laureates’ works are intertwined in many ways and, in particular, both have made fundamental contributions to understanding the randomness in computing and to explore the limits of efficient computing.

Advances in cryptography

Along with Arjen Lenstra and Hendrik Lenstra, László, linked to the Eötvös Loránd University of Budapest (Hungary), has developed the so-called LLL (Lenstra – Lenstra – Lovás) lattice base reduction algorithm, one of the favorite tools of cryptanalysts, as it is capable of successfully breaking various proposed cryptosystems.

The analysis of this algorithm is also used to design and ensure the security of cryptosystems more recent lattice-based devices that seem to resist attack even from quantum computers. It is just one of the contributions of the Hungarian mathematician, who has also helped solve various mathematical problems related to graphs and the field of combinatorics.

Thanks to the leadership of Lovász and Wigderson, discrete mathematics and the relatively young field of theoretical computational science have established themselves as central areas of modern mathematics.

For his part, Avi Wigderson, researcher at the Princeton Institute for Advanced Study (USA), has made important contributions to all aspects of computational complexity, especially the role of randomness in computing. A random algorithm is one that ‘flips coins’ to calculate a solution that is correct with high probability.

Wigderson’s work has made it possible to build pseudo-random generators that convert a few truly random bits into many pseudo-random bits. These are almost perfect random bit ‘extractors’ from an imperfect source of randomness or from certain graphs.

Along with other authors, he has also contributed advances in aspects as diverse as the development of a method to navigate through ‘labyrinths’ taking into account the points of intersection, or on the lower limits of efficiency in communication protocols and circuits.

