One of the long-standing fan communities is comedy about a group of students attending Greendale, Colorado community college, for all of them there is good news, and there is Donald’s plan Glover for the plot of the ‘Community’ movie.

The series aired for six seasons, which were broadcast between 2009 and 2015 It started when attorney Jeff Winger is found wearing a fake college degree, attends Greendale Community College and forms a study group in an attempt to date a student, Britta Perry.

The show follows the group’s various misadventures, from epic pillow fights to school-wide paintball battles, something that led to her being praised for her humor and the cast’s performances.

The production was also the impetus to release various actors, Alison Brie and Donald Glover, as well as directors Joe and Anthony Russo, are clear examples of this.

The cast just got together for a reading of an episode and then, in a question and answer session, they were asked about the plot of a possible movie.

It was there that it emerged Donald Glover’s plan for the plot of the ‘Community’ movie initially joked that his characterTroy Barnes was probably lifeless, added that a movie about Danny Pudi’s Abed looking for Troy would be an interesting idea, as they were best friends before the character was removed from the series.

The cast and crew have expressed a desire to make a film, and the Russo brothers have stated that they would love to direct it.

‘Community’ is not the only cast that has come together in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but this meeting undoubtedly managed to have the hashtag #sixseasonsandamovie take a strong momentum.